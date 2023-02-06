Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Han Solo's blaster from the original Star Wars trilogy became the most expensive prop gun sold at auction when it fetched a price of $1,057,500.
The blaster, known officially in Star Wars lore as a BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster, was one of three wielded by actor Harrison Ford during the filming of 1977's Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope .
Illinois-based Rock Island Auctions said the blaster is the only one of the three to survive to the modern day.
The prop was modeled after a German-made Mauser C96, dating to World War I, and utilized parts from a World War II-era MG81 machine gun, as well as an early 20th-century Hensoldt-Wetzlar rifle scope.
Guinness World Records confirmed the price earned the blaster the title of the most expensive prop gun sold at auction.A post shared by Rock Island Auction (@rockislandauction)
This article originally appeared on UPI.com
