NY Rangers lines tonight: Video Game Line, Vitali Kravtsov returns, Filip Chytil to PP1
Per Vince Mercogliano, The NY Rangers lines tonight will have the newly anointed Video Game Line of Artemi Panarin-Mika-Zibanejad-and Vladimir Tarasenko as their top line, as expected. The big news, though, is that Vitali Kravtsov will be back in a top-six role with Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck. This is...
Thoughts on the Vladimir Tarasenko trade for the NY Rangers
The NY Rangers made their big splash yesterday, as the Vladimir Tarasenko trade made headlines and stole a lot of the NBA’s trade deadline thunder. The Rangers landed their top line right wing and their much needed third paring defenseman in one shot. The move solidified two giant holes on the roster long before bidding wars would become a thing. As per usual, I have thoughts.
NY Rangers waive Libor Hajek
Today is a day for the NY Rangers, as they have waived Libor Hajek, per Chris Johnston. It’s been 84 years since Hajek last suited up for the Rangers. It seemed the club feared losing him on waivers, but now it appears they don’t necessarily care. It likely means another defenseman is coming in the Tarasenko trade or via another trade.
NY Rangers Game 52: Rangers vs Seattle
Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola make their NY Rangers debuts tonight against the Seattle Kraken. The blockbuster trade went down yesterday, with the Rangers sacrificing nothing of value (aside from the 1st rounder) to land both players. The starting lineup is almost exactly how you would think it should play out, but with Vitali Kravtsov back in the top six and with a fourth line that isn’t just spare parts. Perhaps Gerard Gallant was simply waiting for Tarasenko to come home.
NY Rangers return Will Cuylle to Hartford
The Rangers have returned Will Cuylle to Hartford, trimming the roster back to 22 players as they look to bank cap space for the trade deadline. Cuylle will be back with the Rangers at some point, either during this season as an injury call up or next season as a probable fourth liner. His last two games were a little rough, notably with a defensive miscommunication leading to a goal against last night.
7 Weekly Thoughts: 7 NY Rangers RW targets for the trade deadline
About a month ago, we reviewed the Rangers trade deadline strategy. It was more or less focused on the 6D spot, which is still likely an upgrade target. At the time, a need for a top six winger was still up in the air. If the Kid Line stays together, and if Vitali Kravtsov isn’t in their plans, then a top six winger is needed. There’s a lot of noise and rumors for NY Rangers RW targets, some make sense, others don’t.
The best Ranger game of the season, plus is Artemi Panarin struggling?
Live From the Blue Seats is back to discuss the best Ranger game of the season, which was the drama filled and back-and-forth win over the Calgary Flames. Plus is Artemi Panarin struggling? The points are there, but the dominating performances are not, at least not consistently. What is the source? Is it line juggling? Or is it just a veteran knowing he needs to turn it up in the playoffs?
Libor Hajek clears waivers
Libor Hajek has cleared waivers, as expected. He will be assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. Waiving Hajek has long been a pain point for fans, as it had been presumed that refusal to do so almost cost them Vitali Kravtsov. Naturally, Hajek was not claimed, again as expected.
Rangers kids help Canucks tank at MSG
The NY Rangers decided that after all the fun against Calgary, they could take it easy against Vancouver. The good news is that the Canucks also felt the same way, with both teams playing some relatively sloppy defense in a slow, low event game. The Rangers weren’t without chances, with Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad hitting a crossbar apiece. Where they couldn’t score, the Rangers kids could yet again, giving the Rangers a 3-2 win.
Chytilmania is running wild for the NY Rangers
Just last season you couldn’t go more than a few games without hearing Filip Chytil’s name pop up in trade rumors. In his fourth NHL season it seemed like the young Rangers center still wasn’t figuring out how to consistently combine his lethal shot, big frame and hockey sense. Fast forward one massive playoff run and over half a season later and Chytilmania has forced himself out of the trade conversation and into the New York Rangers long term plans. Chris Drury has a lot of tough decisions to make as tough cap decisions loom and Chytil’s next contract will be at the forefront.
ABOUT
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion
