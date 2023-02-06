Just last season you couldn’t go more than a few games without hearing Filip Chytil’s name pop up in trade rumors. In his fourth NHL season it seemed like the young Rangers center still wasn’t figuring out how to consistently combine his lethal shot, big frame and hockey sense. Fast forward one massive playoff run and over half a season later and Chytilmania has forced himself out of the trade conversation and into the New York Rangers long term plans. Chris Drury has a lot of tough decisions to make as tough cap decisions loom and Chytil’s next contract will be at the forefront.

