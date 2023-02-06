Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5 best Eagles themed recipes to enjoy for the Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. The big game will bring Eagles nation together as we cheer on the Birds to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philly. Many fans will watch at home with friends and family and will need some good food and drinks to enjoy. We have you covered with five Eagles-themed recipes to add to your Super Bowl menu.
NFL mock draft: Vikings 7-round 2023 projection replaces three possible cap casualties
The Vikings could have tough cuts this offseason and need upgrades on the roster. Minnesota plays it smart in this 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft. Because of the Minnesota Vikings‘ record in the 2022 season, it was deemed a disappointment when they lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Giants. It was, to be sure, but this was always a team that seemed to be enjoying a bit of luck. And now they head into a 2023 offseason when they have major questions to answer and need to fill key holes on the roster in the NFL Draft and free agency.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0