Kansas City, MO

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5 best Eagles themed recipes to enjoy for the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. The big game will bring Eagles nation together as we cheer on the Birds to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philly. Many fans will watch at home with friends and family and will need some good food and drinks to enjoy. We have you covered with five Eagles-themed recipes to add to your Super Bowl menu.
NFL mock draft: Vikings 7-round 2023 projection replaces three possible cap casualties

The Vikings could have tough cuts this offseason and need upgrades on the roster. Minnesota plays it smart in this 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft. Because of the Minnesota Vikings‘ record in the 2022 season, it was deemed a disappointment when they lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Giants. It was, to be sure, but this was always a team that seemed to be enjoying a bit of luck. And now they head into a 2023 offseason when they have major questions to answer and need to fill key holes on the roster in the NFL Draft and free agency.
