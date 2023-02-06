Read full article on original website
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]
It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson + More Added to Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert Lineup
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson and Hardy are just three of the newly-added acts set to appear at a star-studded tribute to actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan later this month. Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt also join the roster of previously announced artists who will take the...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More
It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34
Actor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports. Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. The grim discovery was reportedly made Wednesday at Longo’s home in Austin, Texas. His wife became concerned after she could not...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Ernest Doubles Down: Deluxe ‘Flower Shops’ Expands on His ‘Story of Good Love Lost’
Most singer-songwriters stop writing for a project once that project is released, but not Ernest. After Flower Shops — an 11-song collection oozing with vintage, lyric-heavy heartbreak — dropped in March 2021, he went right back to work. The result is Flower Shops: Two Dozen Roses, a deluxe...
Chase Rice Hopes His New Album Does Two Cowboys Proud [Interview]
Chase Rice used a photograph of his dad for the album cover of his new I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album. If you're guessing that's one of the two cowboys he's hoping to make proud, you're right. Daniel Rice died 15 years ago after suffering a...
Sam Hunt’s New Song Details a Moving Life Lesson Learned at ‘Walmart’ [Listen]
Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart." While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.
Chris Lane’s Two ‘Foster Fail’ Dogs Are the Sweetest ‘Protectors’ to His Kids
Before Chris Lane and his wife Lauren were parents to their two boys, 20-month-old Dutton and 4-month-old Baker, they were pet parents to two rescue dogs, Cooper and Chloe. In fact, pets are so important to the singer that he included a line about them in "Ain't Even Met You Yet," a song he wrote before Dutton was born.
Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’
Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”. Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats. “I've got...
Carrie Underwood Eats the Same Dinner Every Night on Show Days: ‘No Exceptions’ [Picture]
Carrie Underwood is currently on the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and has a grueling schedule — she plays as many as five shows some weeks. So, the superstar sticks to a set routine on those concert days, including eating the same dinner each night. At...
BoomTown Saints Find Comfort Under the Neon in New Single ‘Dive Bar Heart’
Country duo BoomTown Saints pay homage to a familiar haunt in their new single "Dive Bar Heart." Penned by Benjy Davis, Ryan Beaver and Ashley Ray, the polished country tune paints a smoky scene during a typical day in a neighborhood barroom. "It's pretty crowded for a Tuesday / Parkin'...
PREMIERE: Nordicana Band Darling West Share Captivating New Video for ‘I’m Still Here’
The lilting intro to Darling West's "I'm Still Here" is deceptive. As Mari Kreken unwinds a tail of new love, the song quickly shifts tone -- the story takes a turn, and the music veers into a warm pop crescendo. As is par for the course for the Norwegian band, "I'm Still Here" draws listeners in with its strong melody and refuses to let go.
37 Years Ago: The Highwaymen’s ‘Highwayman’ Album Certified Gold
Thirty-seven years ago today (Feb. 10, 1986), the Highwayman record was certified gold, for sales of 500,000 units. The album, released in May of 1985, was recorded by country superstars Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, collectively known as the Highwaymen. The Highwaymen formed in 1985 to...
‘Cosmic Love’ Star Christopher J. Essex Gets Downright Sexy in New ‘Time on You’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Christopher J. Essex might not be dating anyone right now, but when it came time to create his new single “Time on You,” the country music singer-songwriter did have one specific woman on his mind. “A very special one,” Essex tells Taste of Country in a recent interview....
Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94
Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
Chase Rice Says There’s a Hidden Track on New Album ‘I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell’ — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Is Shooting in Nashville for His Next Project
Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's back in the saddle with a new project that's been shooting in Nashville during Yellowstone's mid-season break. Smith — who plays top ranch hand Lloyd on Yellowstone — has signed on for an upcoming film called...
