Read full article on original website
Related
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
An Atlanta police officer asked 'Is this target practice?' as he heard cops opening fire and killing an activist at 'Cop City' site
Manuel "Tortuguita" Esteban Páez Terán was part of a group protesting the building of a $90 million police training facility dubbed "Cop City."
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug. 25, 2022, to a count each of wire fraud and making a false statement to her probation officer.
Clue in Idaho Murder Case Leaves Question About Bryan Kohberger Evidence
Kohberger's former attorney in Pennsylvania said that 28-year-old Ph.D. student was "eager to be exonerated."
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Comments / 0