Colleton County, SC

RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
BOULDER, CO

