$5 million headed to help improve road safety in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $5 million in federal grants will help improve road safety in rural and small Kansas communities that do not already have a road safety plan. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that 12 communities will be awarded a total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. She said the funds are meant to help create local transportation safety plans to find and address transportation safety concerns.
FBI looking for missing child who may be in Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for a missing 8-year-old boy from Vancouver, Washington, who may be in the Kansas City metro area. Our local FBI office shared the information from the FBI office in Seattle in hopes of locating Breadson John. It is believe that Breadson...
Missouri Legislature considering legalizing sports betting
MISSOURI (KMOV) - Fifty million people are expected to bet on the upcoming Super Bowl, but despite the demand, none of those people will be making those legal bets in Missouri. If a St. Louis resident wants to legally bet now, they’d have to drive to Illinois and bet on...
Kansas Adjutant General, KHP Superintendent announce retirements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Adjutant General for the State of Kansas as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent have both announced they are set to retire in 2023. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that Adjutant General Major David Weishaar and Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones are both set to retire.
Kansas faith leaders to converge on Statehouse, demand Medicaid expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Faith leaders from all over the Sunflower State will converge on the Kansas Statehouse to demand legislators make necessary expansions to the Medicaid program. For nearly a decade, the Kansas Faith Democracy says the state has been eligible to increase access to affordable health insurance through...
Committee to hold meeting on drought status, response plan in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The ongoing drought in Missouri will be the topic of discussion at a meeting on Thursday, February 16. Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold the meeting at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building in Jefferson City. It starts at 10 a.m. and is...
MO attorney general calls for moratorium on puberty blockers for children during investigation into St. Louis transgender center
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers shortly after he launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Thursday, News 4 reported that Bailey launched an investigation after a whistleblower who...
MO attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, alleging staff there have harmed hundreds of kids. Bailey launched the investigation two weeks ago after a whistleblower who worked there as a case manager...
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinarians saw a 60% increase in cases just last year. Some of the signs that your pet has consumed the plant are stumbling around like they are drunk, easily startled and lethargic, vomiting, shaking, and dilated pupils.
Bill to appoint special prosecutor passes Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV) – The Missouri House of Representatives passed the special prosecutor bill Thursday. The bill passed 109-35, but an emergency clause that would have pushed up the effective date if the Senate passed the bill was not passed. Last month, Rep. Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) presented House Bill...
Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Multiple inches of snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, covering area roadways and causing traffic issues. Because the snowfall levels were unexpected, very few local roads were pre-treated, and very few snow plows were out to start the day. Because of this, the first snowfall that fell melted below subsequent levels of snow on the roadways, creating extra slick conditions.
Lee’s Summit man sentenced for role in $7 million fraud scheme
HARTFORD, CT. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old Lee’s Summit man was sentenced Wednesday in Hartford, Connecticut, for his role in a $7 million fraud scheme for fraud and money-laundering related to his commercial aircraft supply business. Kyle J. Wine was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by three years...
