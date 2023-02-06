TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $5 million in federal grants will help improve road safety in rural and small Kansas communities that do not already have a road safety plan. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that 12 communities will be awarded a total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. She said the funds are meant to help create local transportation safety plans to find and address transportation safety concerns.

