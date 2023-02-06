On January 13th, the Covington Cougars (14-7, 9-2) were edged 67-64 at the Narrows Green Wave (17-5, 11-1). At the Cougar Den on Tuesday evening, Cougars picked up their biggest win of the season as they delivered the Green Wave their first Pioneer District loss 74-68. After scoring just five points in the first five minutes of the game and trailing 6-5, J'yon Smith would drop in back to back layups that would be the start of a 10-0 scoring run for the Cougars who took a 15-6 lead. The Cougars would close out the first period by going on a 14-2 scoring...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO