A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
The FBI has found a gateway to declare Christians as criminals: Federal whistleblower
Federal whistleblower and former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin reacts to the FBI allegedly targeting the Catholics that attend Latin Mass on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug. 25, 2022, to a count each of wire fraud and making a false statement to her probation officer.
Clue in Idaho Murder Case Leaves Question About Bryan Kohberger Evidence
Kohberger's former attorney in Pennsylvania said that 28-year-old Ph.D. student was "eager to be exonerated."
Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis
Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
