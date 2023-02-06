ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tapinto.net

Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul

SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul

SAYREVILLE, NJ – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. As...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

District 18 Legislators Diegnan, Karabinchak, and Stanley hold ANCHOR Assistance Program with N.J. Treasury

EDISON, N.J. – On Saturday morning, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury invited residents of Middlesex County to James Monroe Elementary School to seek guidance on completing their applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program – an initiative to provide property tax relief in a rebate of up to $1,500.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

JOINT STATEMENT BY NJ’S THREE SYRIAN-AMERICAN MAYORS

PROSPECT PARK, NJ – Mayor Michael Ghassali of the Borough of Montvale and Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah of the Borough of Prospect Park who were both born in Aleppo, Syria, as well as Mayor Andre Sayegh of the City of Paterson whose mother is a Syrian immigrant from Aleppo, issued the following statement regarding the recent catastrophic earthquakes in Southern Turkey and Northern Syria, requesting the federal government and the international community to make the following two items a priority:
MONTVALE, NJ
tapinto.net

Burlington County Hosting Several Events to Celebrate Black History Month

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton needs more than one director for Health and Recreation departments (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Let’s deploy a word never before used here — ‘cockamamie’ — which defines as ridiculous or implausible. The adjective serves as perfect description for this idea that Maria Richardson, already director of Recreation Natural Resources & Culture can serve as acting director for the Health & Human Services Department. And, when Mayor Reed Gusciora leaves town for an expanded period of time, Richardson occasionally stands in as city leader. She may or may not write grants for Trenton. And, there have been sightings of Richardson driving a street sweeper in the East Ward.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Multiple Mayors

Summit Mayor Nora Radest -- joined by New Providence Mayor Al Morgan and Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney -- takes to the microphone and addresses the assembled audience at the Suburban Chamber of Commerce's 'Mayors Roundtable', recently held in New Providence. Each of the municipal leaders shared their goals and...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
tapinto.net

Newark Schools Show Four Straight Months of Rising Absenteeism

Newark’s school attendance figures showed staggeringly high rates of absenteeism at all grade levels for the four consecutive months starting the 2022-23 school year, with no signs of abating. The rates are drawing concern from education experts and rebuke from the Newark Teachers Union for the administration’s lack of...
NEWARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Ocean County Chairman Gilmore Expected To Remove Jackson Mayor Riena From County Screening Committee

Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore will be removing Jackson Mayor Mike Reina from his position on the county screening committee, TLS has exclusively learned. According to sources, the move by Gilmore is a retaliatory one as the recently elected chairman seeks to fill county positions with allies who backed his re-election bid last summer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Bloomfield Township Seeks Nominations for 2023 Women to Watch Recognition Awards

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield Women’s History Month Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Bloomfield Women to Watch recognition awards. This annual event recognizes and celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the community and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and impact in their personal and professional lives.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ

