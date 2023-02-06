Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
tapinto.net
Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
tapinto.net
As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE, NJ – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. As...
NJ councilman Russell Heller killed in murder-suicide at PSE&G facility
A second local New Jersey council member was found shot dead within a week. This time, authorities believe they know who is responsible but are searching for a motive.
tapinto.net
District 18 Legislators Diegnan, Karabinchak, and Stanley hold ANCHOR Assistance Program with N.J. Treasury
EDISON, N.J. – On Saturday morning, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury invited residents of Middlesex County to James Monroe Elementary School to seek guidance on completing their applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program – an initiative to provide property tax relief in a rebate of up to $1,500.
Prosecutor Tries to Keep Records Secret in Killing of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
tapinto.net
JOINT STATEMENT BY NJ’S THREE SYRIAN-AMERICAN MAYORS
PROSPECT PARK, NJ – Mayor Michael Ghassali of the Borough of Montvale and Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah of the Borough of Prospect Park who were both born in Aleppo, Syria, as well as Mayor Andre Sayegh of the City of Paterson whose mother is a Syrian immigrant from Aleppo, issued the following statement regarding the recent catastrophic earthquakes in Southern Turkey and Northern Syria, requesting the federal government and the international community to make the following two items a priority:
tapinto.net
Burlington County Hosting Several Events to Celebrate Black History Month
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation...
Trentonian
Trenton needs more than one director for Health and Recreation departments (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Let’s deploy a word never before used here — ‘cockamamie’ — which defines as ridiculous or implausible. The adjective serves as perfect description for this idea that Maria Richardson, already director of Recreation Natural Resources & Culture can serve as acting director for the Health & Human Services Department. And, when Mayor Reed Gusciora leaves town for an expanded period of time, Richardson occasionally stands in as city leader. She may or may not write grants for Trenton. And, there have been sightings of Richardson driving a street sweeper in the East Ward.
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg Town Council Hears Details on the Revamp of Historic Landmark Hotel at Union Square
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--The Phillipsburg Town Council was enthralled Tuesday night during a hearing it conducted on the fate of a historic landmark hotel located downtown in the heart of Union Square. Built in 1811 and whose second floor front balcony hosted campaign speeches made by both former President Theodore Roosevelt and...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
tapinto.net
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
tapinto.net
Multiple Mayors
Summit Mayor Nora Radest -- joined by New Providence Mayor Al Morgan and Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney -- takes to the microphone and addresses the assembled audience at the Suburban Chamber of Commerce's 'Mayors Roundtable', recently held in New Providence. Each of the municipal leaders shared their goals and...
tapinto.net
Newark Schools Show Four Straight Months of Rising Absenteeism
Newark’s school attendance figures showed staggeringly high rates of absenteeism at all grade levels for the four consecutive months starting the 2022-23 school year, with no signs of abating. The rates are drawing concern from education experts and rebuke from the Newark Teachers Union for the administration’s lack of...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Ocean County Chairman Gilmore Expected To Remove Jackson Mayor Riena From County Screening Committee
Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore will be removing Jackson Mayor Mike Reina from his position on the county screening committee, TLS has exclusively learned. According to sources, the move by Gilmore is a retaliatory one as the recently elected chairman seeks to fill county positions with allies who backed his re-election bid last summer.
tapinto.net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, Feb. 15
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex and State of New Jersey meeting will be held on February 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Sign Up for FREE Millburn/Short Hills Newsletter. Get local news you can trust...
It's been 5 days since an NJ councilmember was shot, and police are nearly silent
A Sayreville police officer on Thursday, Feb. 2 walks through a wooded area near the townhome community where Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed the night before. But borough officials and former law enforcement argue there are good reasons for keeping a lid on information in an ongoing investigation. [ more › ]
tapinto.net
Bloomfield Township Seeks Nominations for 2023 Women to Watch Recognition Awards
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield Women’s History Month Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Bloomfield Women to Watch recognition awards. This annual event recognizes and celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the community and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and impact in their personal and professional lives.
Sudden Death Of Morris County College Student, 21, Prompts Wave Of Community Support
The unexpected death of a Morris County college student has prompted a wave of support throughout the local community. Aniajh Bermudez died at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville on Monday, Jan. 16 aged 21, her obituary says. Born in Paterson, Aniajh lived in Lake Hiawatha her entire life. She graduated...
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
