Collider
'Swarm' Trailer Reveals What the Buzz Is All About
Prime Video has announced the release date for Swarm, the upcoming series by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The new series that delves into the dark side of super fandom is set to hit Prime Video exclusively on March 17, 2023, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Swarm...
Collider
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
Collider
'Frozen 3' Announced at Disney
During Disney's Q1 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger revealed that we'll be returning to the frozen kingdom of Arendelle for a third time in the near future. Frozen III is officially in the works at the company as it looks to capitalize on some of its highest-grossing properties going forward. It's one of three films revealed during the call, including Toy Story 5 and a Zootopia sequel.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Showtimes and Streaming Status
A simple method to depict the mood fluctuations of real life in cinema has always been to walk the thin line between comedy and drama. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that dramedies are among the most common examples of genre fusion in film. Because what could be more therapeutic than a good dose of unbridled humor? Even when we're going through a tough time, it serves as a calming balm to relieve stress and give us a sense of optimism in life.
Collider
'Fast X' Tickets on Sale Early Ahead of Trailer Debut
Tickets for Fast X, the tenth installment in The Fast and The Furious saga, are now available for purchase ahead of tomorrow's first trailer debut. Even though the film won't hit the big screen until May 19, fans can already acquire their preferred seats through their favorite online provider for every major format, including IMAX. Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto, who must protect his family from Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her ruthless partner-in-crime, Dante (Jason Momoa). Momoa is making his debut in the franchise, alongside Brie Larson, who will play the role of Tess in the movie.
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Collider
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
Collider
'The Last of Us': Is the 'Savage Starlight' Comic Real?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us. While Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is only fourteen years old in HBO’s The Last of Us, the series highlights how being born and raised in a post-apocalyptic world has almost entirely robbed her of a childhood. That’s why the arrival of Sam (Keivonn Woodard) in Episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” is so refreshing. With another kid around, Ellie can forget her worries for a moment and just have fun playing games and sharing jokes, lending even more humor to a somewhat despairing show.
Collider
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
Collider
You May Not Have Recognized Pedro Pascal in Some of His Earliest Roles
Pedro Pascal has become one of the world’s most prolific actors. He’s currently enjoying unprecedented success, starring in two smash-hit television shows: The Last of Us on HBO and The Mandalorian on Disney+. That’s on top of his starring roles in such hit films as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, and Wonder Woman 1984. Pascal's breakout role was Oberyn Martell in television’s Game of Thrones back in 2014, followed by his role as Javier Peña in all three seasons of Narcos on Netflix. However, before breaking out in Game of Thrones and Narcos, Pascal was a staple of fan-favorite television shows and dramas. With The Last of Us dominating the cultural zeitgeist and the upcoming debut of The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s time to take a look back at Pascal’s earlier TV roles.
Collider
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Ending Explained: What Ellie's Message to [SPOILER] Truly Means
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us.Every episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is packed with emotional moments, frightening encounters, and a deep exploration of human behavior under the weight of impossible conditions. Still, Episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” might have been the busiest one yet. Episode 5 explores the revolution in Kansas City, showing how regular people tired of living under FEDRA's ruthless regime became oppressors themselves. It also reveals how former FEDRA collaborator Henry (Lamar Johnson) managed to escape the revolutionaries with his brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard), waiting for the right opportunity to escape Kansas City. And once Henry teams up with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) during their escape, we are also gifted with the scariest moment of the series so far.
Collider
Channing Tatum's Movie Stardom Is Unshakeable
In 2022, Channing Tatum returned to appearing in live-action movies. Besides a brief Free Guy cameo, Tatum hadn't appeared in a live-action movie since 2017. The man who hit several box office home runs in 2012 had been away for a while to be a dad but was now back at the forefront of the box office. Despite all that time away, Tatum’s box office hot streak in 2022 made it seem like he’d never left. Tatum's charming movie Dog ended up being a major sleeper hit, while The Lost City was the rare modern romantic comedy to crack $100 million in North America.
Collider
'The Outwaters' Review: Found Footage Horror Has Never Looked Quite Like This
So you want to make a horror film. Specifically, you want to create one that makes use of the found footage framing to tell your story. How do you go about it? Well, there is no one way to do so as the scrappy subgenre has proven to be a refreshingly expansive one with distinctly macabre visions to be found in many of them. In The Outwaters, the feature debut from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, who also stars, it can initially seem like it is drawing from the foundational The Blair Witch Project in how it establishes itself. While it trades the forest setting for a windy desert, there is much that feels like something you’ve seen before. That is until it takes a plunge into a cosmic nightmare that rips the air right from your lungs, leaving us wandering through a hellscape from which there is no respite. It is rather meandering on the journey it takes to get there, but the destination remains worth the trip all the same.
Collider
'Missing': All the Connections to 'Searching' You Might Have Missed
As though making a feature film with a traditionally formatted narrative isn’t difficult enough, the team behind Missing and Searching embraces the screen thriller format, which demands extreme attention to detail so that every corner of their protagonist’s computer screen, phone screen, etc. feels authentic. But the filmmakers don’t stop there.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Infected Scene Is the Most Terrifying Scene Yet
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us. What is it that you do when faced with the end with every step that you take? Even when treading carefully, you never know what lies beneath you that you may accidentally awaken. The repeated mantra in The Last of Us thus far has been to “endure and survive,” which is also the title of this fifth episode, but is this enough when the world itself can swallow you whole? Whether it is in the initial onslaught of death or the despair that follows, existence is not easy in this world. In the episode that aired tonight, we saw this play out in a petrifying fashion. Even as the prior one had introduced us to Melanie Lynskey’s menacing Kathleen who made an immediate impression and continued to do so throughout this one, a greater threat was looming that none of them were fully prepared for. Specifically, it was a swarm of infected that broke free from the ground and consumed everything in their path. It was a sequence that had been seen in the trailer for the episode, but this provided only a small sense of the frenetic brutality to come. Seeing it play out in all its gruesome glory, it became something else to behold that continued the trend of the show’s best elements being the ones that expand beyond its source material. Playing out in the dark of night, it is a grim scene that marks a real high point in a series that has already surpassed any and all expectations.
Collider
Ghostface Haunts the Streets of New York in 'Scream VI' Dolby Poster
Ghostface is ready to paint the Big Apple red in a newly released Dolby Cinema poster ahead of Scream VI’s arrival on March 10. While he may have his back turned, residents of the five boroughs better watch theirs as the crazed killer is on the loose, and in a city with over eight million people, it’s anyone’s guess as to who’s behind the mask this time. The background of the poster runs blood red with the outline of Ghostface grasping onto a well-sharpened knife with skyscrapers outlined in front of him. Below is the film’s logo as well as its release date, reminding fans that there are only a few weeks left until terror strikes again.
Collider
Steven Spielberg Reveals Why He Doesn't Regret Walking Away from 'Harry Potter'
It’s been a couple of decades since what seemed like a wonderful combination had the chance of happening before our very eyes. Back in the early aughts, world-famous filmmaker Steven Spielberg was offered a chance to helm none other than the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, but he famously turned it down. The Academy Award-winning director has talked about this decision on a couple of occasions, but during an interview with fellow director S.S. Rajamouli (RRR), Spielberg revealed why he doesn’t regret walking away from the wizarding world.
Collider
‘Thunderbolts’: Sebastian Stan Reveals He Hasn’t Seen the Script Yet
Since Thunderbolts was announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con, we have heard quite a bit from a handful of the film's stars, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour, who have both hyped up the film as wild and exciting. Now, we're hearing from Sebastian Stan who reveals—he hasn't actually read the script, because he hasn't been sent it yet!
