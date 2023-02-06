ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ncc1701n
4d ago

She is leaving a legacy of crime, rampant drug use, unsafe streets, abandoned businesses, out of control homeless camps, and an inadequate police force. Not the kind of legacy that anyone but a dem/socialist would be proud of.

Its ME
4d ago

time for a change here as what's been happening isn't quite working

610KONA

Why Has Washington Spent $20 Million on Two Hotels That Remain Empty?

There are at least two large hotels Washington State bought to be converted into homeless shelters that are still empty years after spending nearly $20 million. Why?. The Washington Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition (RCHA) Program. Our state has been struggling with homelessness for decades if not longer. In 2021 Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Crews clear SODO RV encampment, five people accept housing referrals

SEATTLE — Work crews have finished clearing an RV encampment known for safety problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, but Seattle and King County have yet to nail down a location for an RV-safe lot. Five people accepted the city’s referrals to housing, while two men who left with...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

How Seattle PD is impacted by end of COVID vaccine mandate

Following updated public health guidelines, King County and its county seat, Seattle, will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement. With the directive in the rearview mirror, many industries are hopeful its employees who quit or were fired will be able to return to aid what many are calling a “staffing crisis.” Of the sectors most maligned by the mandate — law enforcement was at the front of the drama, leaving its future the murkiest over non-vaccinated officers making their return.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Crimes directed at Seattle's homeless residents spike in 2022, report says

SEATTLE — A new report states that crimes against people experiencing homelessness in Seattle in 2022 went up by more than 200% when compared to 2021 data. Of the 23 crimes involving homelessness identified in the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report, officers categorized 15 of those as hate crimes motivated by hostility toward people who are homeless. Six of those incidents involved repeat offenders.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Proposed ordinance by Lynnwood police chief bans drug use in public

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is aiming to tackle the hot-button issue of public drug use. An ordinance is being proposed banning the use of dangerous drugs in places like the city’s parks, playgrounds, and open plazas. The ordinance also outlaws throwing drug paraphernalia on the...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Microsoft announces another round of layoffs in Washington

REDMOND, Wash — Hundreds of Microsoft employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah have been given their 60-day notice. On Thursday, Microsoft notified the Washington State Employment Security Department that is it laying off another 617 employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah. The layoffs will happen on April 10. Last...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KUOW

Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far

Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

RV encampment in Seattle's SODO neighborhood cleared

SEATTLE — City public utility crews alongside Seattle police worked to clear an RV encampment in SODO. It's a move that critics often say displaces a vulnerable population without addressing the root problem. Though for Austin Coil, Thursday’s move represents a new start. “I haven’t really had a...
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem

CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo

Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
TACOMA, WA

