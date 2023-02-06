Read full article on original website
Seriously Injured Passenger Cut From Car in Grant County Crash
Grant County Sheriff's Office crash investigators continue to work a scene about 8 miles northwest of Othello, and a couple of miles north of Highway 26. Around 7 AM Friday morning, February 10th, the GCSO responded to the intersection of Road 13-SE at Road D-SE in Grant County. According to...
KXLY
Two dead in crash near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. -- Two people were killed in a crash near Leavenworth Wednesday morning. The incident occurred less than a mile west of Leavenworth at around 8:40 a.m.
Grant County Man and his Dog Cheat Death
He's a very lucky man with a very lucky dog. A 70-year-old man from Ephrata was walking his dog Wednesday, February 8th at Billy Clapp Lake, which is between Wilson Creek and Soap Lake, when his dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. The man was attempting to rescue the dog and fell through the ice, as well.
ifiberone.com
2 Quincy police officers honored for saving woman from burning home on Jan. 10
QUINCY — Two Quincy police officers were honored this week for saving a woman who was trapped in a house engulfed in flames on Jan. 10. Detective Jazzlynn Silva and officer Stephen Harder were recognized by the police department and Grant County Fire District 3 during this week’s city council meeting. Police Chief Kieth Siebert presented the two officers with the department’s Valor award for going above and beyond the call of duty.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: 1 dead, four injured in U.S. 2 wreck near Leavenworth
UDPATE (12:30 p.m.) — State troopers say one person has died and four others are injured following a collision Wednesday morning on U.S. 2 near Leavenworth. The collision occurred just west of Leavenworth, according to the Washington State Patrol. The highway has reopened. State troopers say a driver lost...
kpq.com
Elderly Man Injured in Single-Car Crash on Hwy 97A
An elderly man has serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97A near Entiat Monday morning. "The driver of the vehicle was southbound," says Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel. "The driver suffered a medical emergency and left the roadway to the right where he struck a rock wall. He was transported with pretty-severe injuries."
kpq.com
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist in Grant County falls asleep, crashes and tells WSP he laid there for days
VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR...
kpq.com
Fire Destroys Grant County Home
A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
Motorcyclist crashes on the Hanford site. He may have laid there for days
He was found on the Grant County side of the bridge.
kpq.com
Two Men Arrested For Burglary At Chelan Warehouse
Two men from Chelan face burglary and theft charges after being accused of stealing nearly $7,000 worth of items from a fruit warehouse. Deputies were called to a burglary reported at Chelan Fruit off of Howser Road in Chelan this week. They say video footage and an extensive investigation led...
ifiberone.com
2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
ifiberone.com
'What was that?' Authorities acknowledge reports of large booms heard over weekend in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Emergency responders and media outlets received a barrage of questions about loud booms heard over the weekend in Moses Lake. On Monday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office publicly acknowledged reports about the high-decibel sounds heard on Sunday afternoon. Sheriff's officials say the booms were heard between 3...
ifiberone.com
Burglars busted with thousands of dollars in stolen items ripped off from Chelan Fruit
CHELAN - Some stiff consequences will likely be levied against two men who were reportedly caught red handed with some expensive items they stole from a fruit warehouse in Chelan earlier this week. On Thursday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reports they’ve arrested 24-year-old Alan Larumbe and 23-year-old Santiago Alexis...
ifiberone.com
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for threatening to kill Ephrata Walmart employee during theft
EPHRATA — An Everett man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for threatening to shoot an Ephrata Walmart employee while stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. Jonathan J. Mengle, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and felony eluding, according to court...
ifiberone.com
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
kpq.com
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
ifiberone.com
Teen sentenced to 9 years in prison in Wenatchee drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — A 17-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in prison in a drive-by shooting in August in Wenatchee. Angel Lara-Sedano, charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and tampering with a witness. A charge of drive-by shooting and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police Street Crimes detectives arrest suspected drug dealer
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man was arrested Monday on drug distribution charges in connection to a Moses Lake police Street Crimes Unit investigation. Shawn M. Miller, 35, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Moses Lake...
kpq.com
Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Could Get Competency Evaluation, Judge Disqualified
The man accused of killing his former girlfriend on Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County is still refusing to communicate with his attorney. Twenty-seven-year Dalton Potter also refused to answer any questions in court for the third time Thursday. "Your honor, I would like to say I am here against...
