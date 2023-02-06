Read full article on original website
Related
$69M Boost: Program Aims to Support Kansas Entrepreneurs
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Officials with NetWork Kansas and the Kansas Department of Commerce said that a program funded for $69 million over the next nine years will help to strengthen the economic landscape for communities across Kansas. In 2022, the U.S. Department of the Treasury made the award to...
Keystone Pipeline Owner Blames Kansas Spill on Faulty Weld, Estimates $480M Remediation Cost
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Keystone oil pipeline’s massive spill in northern Kansas was likely caused by a faulty welding job, the company that owns the pipeline said Thursday. Federal regulators in December ordered Canada-based TC Energy to investigate the cause of the spill in Washington County, which dumped oil onto adjacent farmland and into Mill Creek.
Illinois farmer sourcing foreign workers to fill labor gap
An Illinois pork producer and grain farmer is sourcing foreign workers to help fill the labor shortage. Chad Leman of Eureka tell Brownfield agriculture is taking one of the hardest hits. “Many other businesses have the capacity to go remote or virtual. You can’t do that on a farm. These pigs don’t take holidays or weekends. Somebody has to be in a barn taking care of pigs.”
Specialty crop block grants available
South Dakota farmers, researchers and organizations have until March 24 to apply for USDA Specialty Crop Block Grants. The grants can be used for projects focused on expanding crop production and research, and market access. USDA says projects could receive funding up to three years starting when the new fiscal year begins in the fall. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources is hosting an informational Q&A session on the grants next Thursday.
Top Commanders of Kansas National Guard, Kansas Highway Patrol to Retire
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly’s top general in the Kansas National Guard as well as the superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol set their retirement dates, officials said Wednesday. Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, who has held the position of adjutant general since April 2020, intends to step...
Michigan Farm Bureau pleased with Whitmer’s ag budget
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing more than $50 million in additional one-time funding for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Legislative Counsel Rebecca Park with Michigan Farm Bureau tells Brownfield she’s optimistic about $37.5 million dedicated to food and ag supply chain investments. “Everything from expanding and...
Wisconsin’s farmer-led watershed grants likely smaller this year
An Extension coordinator for Wisconsin’s farmer-led watershed groups says more groups will mean less funding for some. Anna James tells Brownfield there are now 43 funded farmer-led groups this year. “There’s more popularity within the program. There are more new groups who are applying for funding, and so the existing groups are trying to figure out how they’re going to make their little piece of pie fit as much as what they can.”
Rebates replace diesel engines with electric wells, despite push for renewable fuel
A Midwestern state is incentivizing farmers to replace diesel irrigation motors with electric well units to reduce engine pollution. But, not every farmer is on board. South-Central Nebraska farmer Doug Saathoff tells Brownfield there is a better alternative for growers and consumers. “We can reduce greenhouse gases by over 50...
Hoosier farmers discuss policy priorities with lawmakers
As the 2023 Indiana General Assembly session continues, Hoosier corn and soybean farmers are highlighting policy priorities that impact their operations. Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership and Policy Committee Chair Keevin Lemenager, a farmer from Monrovia, says some potential legislation that could impact farmers is top of mind. “The biofuels tax...
