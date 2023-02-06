ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This KC restaurant took the cheesesteak off its menu — to replace it with ‘Chiefsteak’

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Grinders in the Crossroads is known for its Philly cheesesteak. Their version of the sandwich features simple ingredients: an Amaroso roll from Philadelphia, ribeye from the Midwest and your choice of cheese.

But from now until the Super Bowl, the cheesesteak is off the menu. In its place comes the “Chiefsteak.” STRETCH, who owns Grinders, may be from Philadelphia, but he said his allegiance lies with the Chiefs.

“The only good things out of Philly right now as far as I’m concerned are the Amaroso rolls we use and Yuengling beer that just hit the market here.” he said.

A graduate of the Kansas City Art Institute, STRETCH said he’s received a lot of flack from his friends back in Philadelphia for not supporting the Eagles. But as he put it, he’s been bleeding red ever since he moved here in the late 1980s.

STRETCH grew up a Giants fan and credits longtime friend, Philadelphia native and former Chiefs defensive end Bill Maas for converting him into Chiefs Kingdom.

“It’s where I sleep,” STRETCH said. “I married a woman from Kansas City, my kids go to school here, I opened businesses here. Kansas City is my hometown now.”

The Chiefsteak is available at both the Crossroads and Lenexa locations.

It’s one of many Chiefs-themed food items you can get at restaurants across Kansas City before the big game.

If the Chiefs win on Sunday. STRETCH said the Chiefsteak might become the official title of their sandwich when they rework the menus later this year.

