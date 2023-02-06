Read full article on original website
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
How 'Kolchak: The Night-Stalker' Inspired Shows Like 'The X-Files' and 'Supernatural'
Whether we're talking movies or television, audiences everywhere are used to a wide variety of science-fiction and fantasy-based genre projects that tackle paranormal investigations. Be it the long-running series The X-Files, which primarily followed two FBI agents in their search for the truth about extraterrestrials, or the 15-season Supernatural, which centered on two brothers as they hunted down ghosts, monsters, and demons who terrorize the night, there's clearly an audience for these sorts of stories. Whether you enjoy either of those shows or any series even remotely like them, the truth is that they trace their lineage further back in the annals of television history to a very short-lived number of made-for-TV films and a subsequent series titled Kolchak: The Night-Stalker.
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Ending Explained: What Ellie's Message to [SPOILER] Truly Means
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us.Every episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is packed with emotional moments, frightening encounters, and a deep exploration of human behavior under the weight of impossible conditions. Still, Episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” might have been the busiest one yet. Episode 5 explores the revolution in Kansas City, showing how regular people tired of living under FEDRA's ruthless regime became oppressors themselves. It also reveals how former FEDRA collaborator Henry (Lamar Johnson) managed to escape the revolutionaries with his brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard), waiting for the right opportunity to escape Kansas City. And once Henry teams up with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) during their escape, we are also gifted with the scariest moment of the series so far.
'Perry Mason' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Dark Murder Mystery
Grab your thinking hats and get ready for Perry Mason Season 2. HBO has released a new extended trailer dishing out the breadcrumbs for the “murder trial of the century” but the real question is, is Perry ready for another murder trial? The Emmy-nominated series is set to take fans on another deep dive into an emotionally charged, thrilling season whilst Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the events to come.
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
'Yellowstone' and 9 of the Best Neo-Western Shows On TV
Yellowstone is a bonafide television phenomenon. The neo-Western show follows the territorial conflicts between the Dutton family, owners and operators of the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana, and the numerous people encroaching on its vast and plentiful lands. The show has spawned two prequels and numerous other projects, cementing it as one of the most successful franchises in modern tv.
'Swarm' Trailer Reveals What the Buzz Is All About
Prime Video has announced the release date for Swarm, the upcoming series by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The new series that delves into the dark side of super fandom is set to hit Prime Video exclusively on March 17, 2023, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Swarm...
Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans Among New Guest Hosts For 'The Daily Show'
Comedy Central has officially set the lineup of guest hosts for the next several weeks of The Daily Show. Starting on February 27, comedian Hasan Minhaj will take the desk formerly held by host Trevor Noah for the week followed by Marlon Wayans on the week of March 6, Kal Penn on the week of March 13, Al Franken on the week of March 20, and John Leguizamo on March 27. They'll follow current guest host Chelsea Handler who has control of the desk through February 9 and Sarah Silverman who is set to host starting on February 13.
Channing Tatum's Movie Stardom Is Unshakeable
In 2022, Channing Tatum returned to appearing in live-action movies. Besides a brief Free Guy cameo, Tatum hadn't appeared in a live-action movie since 2017. The man who hit several box office home runs in 2012 had been away for a while to be a dad but was now back at the forefront of the box office. Despite all that time away, Tatum’s box office hot streak in 2022 made it seem like he’d never left. Tatum's charming movie Dog ended up being a major sleeper hit, while The Lost City was the rare modern romantic comedy to crack $100 million in North America.
New 'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Image Reveals Henry and Sam's Hiding Spot
The Last of Us episode four introduced us to an unfamiliar scenario. It took Joel and Ellie to Kansas City, straight into an ambush with a rebel group that has managed to overthrow FEDRA and free the city. The group is led by a new character, Kathleen, played by Melanie Lynskey, who is on a revenge drive and is looking for Henry and Sam. To tease the upcoming storyline, the official Twitter account of the series revealed a new look at the duo.
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
You May Not Have Recognized Pedro Pascal in Some of His Earliest Roles
Pedro Pascal has become one of the world’s most prolific actors. He’s currently enjoying unprecedented success, starring in two smash-hit television shows: The Last of Us on HBO and The Mandalorian on Disney+. That’s on top of his starring roles in such hit films as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, and Wonder Woman 1984. Pascal's breakout role was Oberyn Martell in television’s Game of Thrones back in 2014, followed by his role as Javier Peña in all three seasons of Narcos on Netflix. However, before breaking out in Game of Thrones and Narcos, Pascal was a staple of fan-favorite television shows and dramas. With The Last of Us dominating the cultural zeitgeist and the upcoming debut of The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s time to take a look back at Pascal’s earlier TV roles.
Where to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Showtimes and Streaming Status
A simple method to depict the mood fluctuations of real life in cinema has always been to walk the thin line between comedy and drama. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that dramedies are among the most common examples of genre fusion in film. Because what could be more therapeutic than a good dose of unbridled humor? Even when we're going through a tough time, it serves as a calming balm to relieve stress and give us a sense of optimism in life.
Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.
First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family
The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
Ghostface Haunts the Streets of New York in 'Scream VI' Dolby Poster
Ghostface is ready to paint the Big Apple red in a newly released Dolby Cinema poster ahead of Scream VI’s arrival on March 10. While he may have his back turned, residents of the five boroughs better watch theirs as the crazed killer is on the loose, and in a city with over eight million people, it’s anyone’s guess as to who’s behind the mask this time. The background of the poster runs blood red with the outline of Ghostface grasping onto a well-sharpened knife with skyscrapers outlined in front of him. Below is the film’s logo as well as its release date, reminding fans that there are only a few weeks left until terror strikes again.
'Fast X' Tickets on Sale Early Ahead of Trailer Debut
Tickets for Fast X, the tenth installment in The Fast and The Furious saga, are now available for purchase ahead of tomorrow's first trailer debut. Even though the film won't hit the big screen until May 19, fans can already acquire their preferred seats through their favorite online provider for every major format, including IMAX. Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto, who must protect his family from Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her ruthless partner-in-crime, Dante (Jason Momoa). Momoa is making his debut in the franchise, alongside Brie Larson, who will play the role of Tess in the movie.
'A Discovery of Witches' Is an Underrated Vampire Romance Series
In the expansive world of the vampire romance, one series remains criminally underrated in the pop culture sphere: A Discovery of Witches. The appeal of a romantic entanglement with immortal bloodsuckers has existed for decades onscreen and on the page, whether it was the tangibly queer subtext-almost-text of Sheridan Le Fanu's Carmilla (re-envisioned in 2014 as a web-series with an openly lesbian love story), Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire novel in 1976 (re-envisioned in 2022), Frank Langella's explicitly romantic Dracula film (1979), or both of Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Geller) nocturnal boyfriends. Supernatural romance fans are spoiled for choice, especially after the early-2000s popularity boom responsible for Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries brought the sub-genre into mainstream awareness — unabashedly so. Swooning over the vampire bad boy was no longer an indulgence kept within specific communities.
‘Insidious: Fear the Dark’: Rose Byrne Teases the Lambert Family’s Next Nightmare [Exclusive]
Thirteen years after the release of the first film, Rose Byrne had lots of fun returning to the Insidious universe for Insidious: Fear the Dark, the fifth chapter of the beloved horror franchise. In an interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for Seriously Red, Byrne spoke about working with co-star Patrick Wilson, who is stepping up as director of the upcoming sequel.
