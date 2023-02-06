ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
LMPD: Louisville man arrested following pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday afternoon, LMPD officers were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was nearly hit by a reported stolen vehicle that fled the scene. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the vehicle was later spotted in the area of Rangeland Road...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Suspects arrested in connection with Shively carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two people were arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place several weeks ago in Shively. According to court documents, 21-year-old Chezaria Reliford and 32-year-old Tony Smith are both in custody. Both suspects are charged with first-degree robbery. Police said the carjacking took...
SHIVELY, KY
LMPD: 16-year-old arrested in connection to November homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old is facing charges, including murder, in connection with the death of a man last November. According to Louisville Metro police, a teen boy is accused of killing 19-year-old Jackson Mingus. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the 10400 block of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning. Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
1 driver dead, other driver injured in Greenbelt Highway collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collision in Louisville has caused the death of one driver and injured the other. Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called on Thursday at about 6:21 a.m. to a crash on the Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road, according to an LMPD release. An adult female...
LOUISVILLE, KY
