First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
Millions of dollars in state funding will be used to repair roads at 9 WNY locations
ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $100 million in state funding has been released for road repaving projects across New York. There are 64 locations that will see repairs, for a total of nearly 520 lane miles. The work will begin this year. The money is to fix roads impacted by extreme weather, according to a release from the governor's office.
Redevelopment of some NYS Thruway service areas delayed 8-10 months
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Progress has been slow and steady on the privately funded $450 million plan to redevelop New York's 27 Thruway service areas, and this week we learned just how slow. During joint budget hearings of the state legislature, the Thruway Authority's interim executive director fielded questions from...
Bitcoin mining company closes in on purchase of North Tonawanda power plant
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A cryptocurrency mining company is nearly ready to purchase a North Tonawanda power plant, despite a legal challenge from environmental groups. Digihost Technology Inc. of Toronto expects to close on the Fortistar natural gas plant on Erie Avenue by the end of the month, the company announced.
Buffalo-area Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing one of its Buffalo-area locations. The New Jersey-based company (NASDAQ: BBBY) is closing 150 stores, including its Amherst location in The Boulevard, at 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd. That’s according to a list of store locations closing reported by NBC News.
New inspection stickers to be on all vehicles by the end of 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of us may have the sticker on our vehicles already. Some people don't. What I'm talking about are the new inspection stickers. It's a new design Jay Galligan with West Herr Automotive says is helpful for inspectors. "It takes a lot of the human error...
Workers at Remedy House coffee shop have unionized
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Less than 24 hours after going on strike, workers at Remedy House coffee shop in the Five Points neighborhood have officially unionized. Employees walked off the job on Tuesday after a co-worker was allegedly fired while announcing their intent to unionize. A spokesperson with the Rochester...
Buffalo judge issues demolition order for the venerable Voelker's Lanes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Housing Court judge has issued a demolition order for a 130-year-old North Buffalo landmark, saying it poses a danger to the community. Voelker's Lanes attracted generations of bowlers to the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street before its owners were forced to close during the Covid pandemic, after which the alleys never reopened and the business never recovered.
Rally calls for New York to lower blood alcohol content limit to drive
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A rally was held in Albany this week calling on the state to lower the blood alcohol content limit to drive. They want that limit to drop from 0.08 to 0.05. Advocates were joined by National Transportation Safety Board, the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and people who have lost loved ones to drunk drivers.
3 years after completion, Buffalo's West Side 'triangle house' listed for sale
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo artist Ben Perrone has made his mark in the community by showing his paintings and sculptures at places like the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and Burchfield Penney Art Center. But the most visible sign of his artistic legacy might be his "triangle house" at the...
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State
It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
Residents push for an Erie Basin Marina cleanup effort
BUFFALO, N.Y. — At the height of the blizzard of '22, the Erie Basin Marina looked like a tundra. The sidewalks, light poles, and trees were all covered in ice. When that melted, things were a bit of a mess, and residents want to know if the city plans to clean it up.
'Gigantic loss': Preservationists end their fight to save historic Great Northern Elevator
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fight to save the historic Great Northern Elevator has ended. Tim Tielman from the Campaign for Greater Buffalo told 2 On Your Side that there simply wasn't enough time to put together another appeal before the rest of the Great Northern was torn down. "We...
Earthquake shakes western New York
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
After nearly 100 years, the Kenmore water tower will be coming down
KENMORE, N.Y. — An old water tower that has been a part of the Village of Kenmore for nearly 100 years will soon be coming down. The Kenmore Village Improvement Society on Thursday told 2 On Your Side that demolition will begin in the coming months on the tower at Elmwood and Mang avenues.
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New York
On Monday, January 6th, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was felt by many in the Buffalo area in New York State, according to the United States Geological Service. The United States Geological Service states that the center of the earthquake was 2 kilometers or 1.24 miles northeast of West Seneca in New York State.
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
