ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Millions of dollars in state funding will be used to repair roads at 9 WNY locations

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $100 million in state funding has been released for road repaving projects across New York. There are 64 locations that will see repairs, for a total of nearly 520 lane miles. The work will begin this year. The money is to fix roads impacted by extreme weather, according to a release from the governor's office.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
2 On Your Side

Buffalo-area Bed Bath & Beyond store to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing one of its Buffalo-area locations. The New Jersey-based company (NASDAQ: BBBY) is closing 150 stores, including its Amherst location in The Boulevard, at 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd. That’s according to a list of store locations closing reported by NBC News.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Workers at Remedy House coffee shop have unionized

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Less than 24 hours after going on strike, workers at Remedy House coffee shop in the Five Points neighborhood have officially unionized. Employees walked off the job on Tuesday after a co-worker was allegedly fired while announcing their intent to unionize. A spokesperson with the Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo judge issues demolition order for the venerable Voelker's Lanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Housing Court judge has issued a demolition order for a 130-year-old North Buffalo landmark, saying it poses a danger to the community. Voelker's Lanes attracted generations of bowlers to the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street before its owners were forced to close during the Covid pandemic, after which the alleys never reopened and the business never recovered.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
Jordan Arthur

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New York

On Monday, January 6th, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was felt by many in the Buffalo area in New York State, according to the United States Geological Service. The United States Geological Service states that the center of the earthquake was 2 kilometers or 1.24 miles northeast of West Seneca in New York State.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy