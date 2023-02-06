Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Rick Barnes Puts A Bow On Vanderbilt Loss, Previews Tennessee’s Matchup With Missouri
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media Friday ahead of the sixth-ranked Vols matchup with Missouri Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Barnes put a bow on the Vols loss at Vanderbilt, briefly discussed Josiah-Jordan James’ injury and previewed Tennessee’s matchup with Missouri. Here’s everything Barnes said...
rockytopinsider.com
Rick Barnes Updates Josiah-Jordan James’ Status Following Injury At Vanderbilt
Tennessee senior forward Josiah-Jordan James is officially day-to-day with a left ankle sprain after exiting the Vols’ loss at Vanderbilt in the final minute, a Tennessee spokesperson informed the local media Friday afternoon. Barnes said as much immediately following the rivalry loss Wednesday night and provided a brief update...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Looking To Bounce Back Against Very Different Missouri Team
Tennessee basketball’s loss at Vanderbilt was its lowest possession game of the season. The Vols are preparing for a radically different style of play as Missouri comes to Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday night. “This might be the highest possession game and it’s where guys have to make those adjustments,” Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
No. 6 Tennessee vs. Missouri: How To Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds, Prediction
Tennessee is looking to bounce back from its disappointing loss at Vanderbilt as it hosts a strong offensive Missouri team to Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday night. The Vols are struggling after their impressive win over Texas, dropping two of their last three games including road defeats against Florida and Vanderbilt. Missouri...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Baseballs Ranks In SEC Coaches Preseason Poll
The SEC Coaches picked Tennessee baseball to win the SEC East in the 2023 season, the league office announced Thursday morning. While Tennessee was picked to win the SEC East — receiving 12 of 14 first place votes — they didn’t receive a single vote to win the conference. The league’s coaches picked LSU (11 votes) to win the conference while Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M earned a vote each.
rockytopinsider.com
What New Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Joey Halzle Said Wednesday
Tennessee assistant coach Joey Halzle met with the local media Wednesday afternoon for the first time since Josh Heupel promoted him to offensive coordinator following the 2022 season. Halzle spent the last two seasons as Tennessee’s quarterback coach after coming from Central Florida to Knoxville with Heupel. The former Oklahoma...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee’s Long Winning Streak Over Vanderbilt Comes To An End
NASHVILLE, Tn. — Tennessee was four seconds away from its 12th straight win over instate rival Vanderbilt which would have marked a new record in the series. But Santiago Vescovi missed the front end of the bonus and Tyrin Lawrence drilled a game winning triple to give Vanderbilt a, 66-65, victory.
rockytopinsider.com
Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game
With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt’s offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
