Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Rick Barnes Updates Josiah-Jordan James’ Status Following Injury At Vanderbilt

Tennessee senior forward Josiah-Jordan James is officially day-to-day with a left ankle sprain after exiting the Vols’ loss at Vanderbilt in the final minute, a Tennessee spokesperson informed the local media Friday afternoon. Barnes said as much immediately following the rivalry loss Wednesday night and provided a brief update...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Looking To Bounce Back Against Very Different Missouri Team

Tennessee basketball’s loss at Vanderbilt was its lowest possession game of the season. The Vols are preparing for a radically different style of play as Missouri comes to Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday night. “This might be the highest possession game and it’s where guys have to make those adjustments,” Tennessee...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockytopinsider.com

No. 6 Tennessee vs. Missouri: How To Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds, Prediction

Tennessee is looking to bounce back from its disappointing loss at Vanderbilt as it hosts a strong offensive Missouri team to Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday night. The Vols are struggling after their impressive win over Texas, dropping two of their last three games including road defeats against Florida and Vanderbilt. Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Baseballs Ranks In SEC Coaches Preseason Poll

The SEC Coaches picked Tennessee baseball to win the SEC East in the 2023 season, the league office announced Thursday morning. While Tennessee was picked to win the SEC East — receiving 12 of 14 first place votes — they didn’t receive a single vote to win the conference. The league’s coaches picked LSU (11 votes) to win the conference while Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M earned a vote each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What New Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Joey Halzle Said Wednesday

Tennessee assistant coach Joey Halzle met with the local media Wednesday afternoon for the first time since Josh Heupel promoted him to offensive coordinator following the 2022 season. Halzle spent the last two seasons as Tennessee’s quarterback coach after coming from Central Florida to Knoxville with Heupel. The former Oklahoma...
KNOXVILLE, TN

