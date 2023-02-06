Read full article on original website
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products sold in nine states and Washington, DC, from January 24 through January 30.
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC has recalled over 400 breakfast foods, including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups, due to potential Listeria contamination, according the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall included ready-made breakfast sandwiches, fruit cups, salads, wraps, yogurts and other items in the recall that spanned...
A Baltimore-based food company is recalling hundreds of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC says the products were sold from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 30 in nine states, including Connecticut, Washington DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Virginia residents are being warned of a possible outbreak of listeria related to premade sandwiches from "Fresh Ideation Food Group” in Maryland. The food products that are being recalled are :
