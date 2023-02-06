Brad Pitt and is stunt double are full-on twinning in new pics from the set of Pitt's upcoming Apple Original Films thriller, Wolves. In the pics, taken on set in New York City, Tuesday, Pitt is seen on the streets of Chinatown wearing a white button-up under a black leather jacket, paired with gray slacks and shiny black shoes. The 59-year-old actor, who is rocking a much shorter 'do than he's been seen with of late, is shadowed by his stunt double who, down to the salt-and-pepper beard, is a spitting image of Pitt.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO