RadarOnline

Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
msn.com

ETOnline.com

'Next in Fashion' Trailer: Gigi Hadid Is Joined by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Next in Fashion is back, and bigger than ever. The Netflix reality competition returns with Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who takes over for season 1's co-host Alexa Chung, for an all-new, star-studded season 2. In addition to exclusively debuting the first, full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, ET also can reveal the roster of judges, who represent some of the biggest and boldest names in the industry.
ETOnline.com

Gina Rodriguez on Why She's More Like Her 'Not Dead Yet' Character Than 'Jane the Virgin' (Exclusive)

Gina Rodriguez is graduating from Jane the Virgin to ABC's new comedy, Not Dead Yet. In the half-hour series, Rodriguez plays Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find -- writing obituaries at a newspaper -- Nell starts getting life advice from a ghostly source.
ETOnline.com

Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
ETOnline.com

See Brad Pitt Twin With His Stunt Double on 'Wolves' Set: PICS

Brad Pitt and is stunt double are full-on twinning in new pics from the set of Pitt's upcoming Apple Original Films thriller, Wolves. In the pics, taken on set in New York City, Tuesday, Pitt is seen on the streets of Chinatown wearing a white button-up under a black leather jacket, paired with gray slacks and shiny black shoes. The 59-year-old actor, who is rocking a much shorter 'do than he's been seen with of late, is shadowed by his stunt double who, down to the salt-and-pepper beard, is a spitting image of Pitt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

