what does this mean have to do to be thrown out of Congress by republicans? they have sold out for a vote and don't care what lies this man tells or how he makes their party look. ridiculous how cheap their obvious lack of integrity goes for. is he going to write, produce, direct and star in the sequel to The Imposter??????
They just reported he survived an assassination attempt in New York on a Brazilian podcast and said he had to have a police guard at his house. The New York City police have no record of it
Isn't Santos the Second Republican recently who has touched a Staffer inappropriately? ( Matt Schlapp ) Conservatives have become the party of Pedi's, Groomers and Pervs.
Related
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
Rachel Maddow obtains footage of George Santos claiming he survived assassination attempt
George Santos grabbed an aisle seat at the State of the Union. Not everyone was eager to shake his hand.
Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown
The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
Ex-RNC chief brutally fact-checks MTG — and offers blunt advice: "Stop with the stupid"
George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
Man threatens to crack Marjorie Taylor Greene's skull with a baseball bat
Jared Kushner got into 'knock-down, drag-out screaming matches' with Trump over 2020 election, new book claims
"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
George Santos – news: Secret tapes reveal bizarre exchanges in Santos office, as FBI probes dead dog claims
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 48