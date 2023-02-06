ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Car drives through front of south Tulsa pharmacy

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
A car crashed through the front of a south Tulsa pharmacy on Monday.

Tulsa police said a white sedan drove through the front of a Walgreens near East 61st Street and South Yale Avenue. Police said a customer was hit by the car, but they do not have life-threatening injuries.

Sinkhole forces lane closures in midtown Tulsa

There is damage to the store. A window could be seen completely crashed in.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.


Tulsa, OK
