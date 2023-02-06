Monday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Ian Kinsler special assistant to the general manager.
|National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Victor Robles on a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Reinstated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve. Placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cole Smith to a one-year contract extension.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled C Pavel Cajan from Kalamazoo (ECHL). Released G Hunter Vorva from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned C Ryan Lohin to Jacksonville (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Ibrahim Sekagya head coach.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
