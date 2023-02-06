ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Ian Kinsler special assistant to the general manager.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Victor Robles on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Reinstated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve. Placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cole Smith to a one-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled C Pavel Cajan from Kalamazoo (ECHL). Released G Hunter Vorva from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned C Ryan Lohin to Jacksonville (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Ibrahim Sekagya head coach.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

