Video: Colin Cowherd Asked Tom Brady If He'll Stay Retired

Nearly a week ago, Tom Brady told the NFL world that he was retiring " for good ."

Despite the attempt to shut down whispers about his playing status, many still believe there's a chance he'll return for his 24th NFL season this fall.

As such, Brady was asked by Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd today whether there's even a "1 percent chance" he'll come back in 2023.

The legendary quarterback's answer certainly keeps the return rumors alive, at least for now.

Take a look.

Cowherd began by discussing Brady's retirement video and pointing out some of the apparent internet pushback to it:

"I was surprised a little about the cynicism on the internet, 'He's coming back!' So I just gotta put it out there, is there one percent chance you get talked back into playing?"

Brady proceeded to dance around the question.

"I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years, and I'm super proud of what's been accomplished. I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet, and I felt like I've given a lot, I've gained a lot, I've learned a lot. Life is about exciting things ahead too, so I think when one thing closes, like football has for me for 32 years of my life, I look forward to what's ahead. There's new chapters and new exciting things and there's new growth, new opportunities and I'm really excited for what's ahead," Brady said.

He then, without explicitly saying "no" to a potential return, discussed his football life in past tense.

"I've loved my time in football, it's absolutely an incredible love in my life. And it's hard to make decisions like that, but it's certainly the right time," the quarterback concluded.

Brady also announced on Cowherd's show that he intends to begin working with FOX in 2024 .

He's reportedly planning to spend time with family this upcoming fall, however, it wouldn't be shocking to see him on the sidelines come September.