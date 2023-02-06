ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Video: Colin Cowherd Asked Tom Brady If He'll Stay Retired

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWw5U_0keIvotk00

Nearly a week ago, Tom Brady told the NFL world that he was retiring " for good ."

Despite the attempt to shut down whispers about his playing status, many still believe there's a chance he'll return for his 24th NFL season this fall.

As such, Brady was asked by Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd today whether there's even a "1 percent chance" he'll come back in 2023.

The legendary quarterback's answer certainly keeps the return rumors alive, at least for now.

Take a look.

Cowherd began by discussing Brady's retirement video and pointing out some of the apparent internet pushback to it:

"I was surprised a little about the cynicism on the internet, 'He's coming back!' So I just gotta put it out there, is there one percent chance you get talked back into playing?"

Brady proceeded to dance around the question.

"I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years, and I'm super proud of what's been accomplished. I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet, and I felt like I've given a lot, I've gained a lot, I've learned a lot. Life is about exciting things ahead too, so I think when one thing closes, like football has for me for 32 years of my life, I look forward to what's ahead. There's new chapters and new exciting things and there's new growth, new opportunities and I'm really excited for what's ahead," Brady said.

He then, without explicitly saying "no" to a potential return, discussed his football life in past tense.

"I've loved my time in football, it's absolutely an incredible love in my life. And it's hard to make decisions like that, but it's certainly the right time," the quarterback concluded.

Brady also announced on Cowherd's show that he intends to begin working with FOX in 2024 .

He's reportedly planning to spend time with family this upcoming fall, however, it wouldn't be shocking to see him on the sidelines come September.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News

Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
Page Six

Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's Son With Julian Edelman Is Going Viral

While Tom Brady enjoys retirement after a top-tier career, his son, Jack Brady, enjoys life at the top, literally. Tom Brady, his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and Jack Brady got creative while spending time together recently. Tom Brady captured a photo of Edelman and Jack ...
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source

When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Athlon Sports

Justin Fields Has 1 Request For Bears Front Office

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in this April's NFL Draft.  In the rare position of not necessarily needing a quarterback with their top pick, Chicago has been rumored to go in several different directions.   Some have said the franchise should take the best player available, which ...
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Terry Bradshaw Reveals How Long He Wants To Keep Working For FOX

It's hard to imagine football without Terry Bradshaw.  The Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary broadcaster has given his life to the sport, and fans surely wouldn't blame him for considering retirement.  But that appears to be the last thing on his mind. Speaking to the press ahead ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy