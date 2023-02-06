Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Likely Out vs. Ducks with Illness

If Toews sits out Tuesday, it would mark his third absence due to a non-COVID illness this season.

When the Chicago Blackhawks resume play following the NHL All-Star break, they will most likely do so without captain Jonathan Toews. Head coach Luke Richardson said Toews will likely miss Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks due to a non-COVID illness. Toews missed practice on Sunday and Monday while dealing with the illness.

Whatever Toews might be dealing with seems rather troublesome. The Blackhawks’ captain, who has 28 points this season, also missed a game on Jan. 27 with the same designation. Toews returned to action for Chicago's last before the All-Star break but played sheltered minutes and was dropped to the third line . He also missed a game on Dec. 6 due to what the team described as a non-COVID illness.

With conflicting reports on Jonathan Toews' future with the Blackhawks as the NHL trade deadline approaches, this is a situation worth monitoring. Apparently, the “ whole league knows that Patrick Kane needs hip surgery ,” and now Toews is dealing with another mysterious illness. Returns for both of the Blackhawks' prized possessions could be significantly impacted by their respective health issues.

Regardless, the show must go on. The Chicago Blackhawks return from a nine-day layoff Tuesday when they host the Anaheim Ducks. Puck drop is at 7:30 PM CT and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago .

