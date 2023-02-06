Report: Patriots Poach Veteran Assistant Coach From Oregon Ducks' Staff

The New England Patriots are expected to hire Oregon's associate head coach Adrian Klemm as an offensive assistant coach, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday.

Klemm also served as an offensive line/run game coordinator for the Ducks and is expected to fill an offensive line-based role under new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. In 2022, the Patriots split their offensive line coaching duties between Matt Patricia and Billy Yates.

The 45-year-old's move back to the NFL will reportedly come with a pay raise.

Klemm was the assistant offensive line coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019-2020 before being promoted to offensive line coach in 2021. He then spent one season at Oregon, who finished No. 1 in all in the FBS in sacks allowed this season, giving up five in 13 games.

Klemm started his coaching career at SMU as an offensive line coach from 2008-2011. He coached UCLA's offensive line for four years after before moving up to the NFL.

Klemm played offensive tackle at the University of Hawai'i from 1996-1999. He was drafted by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, becoming Belichick's first-ever draft selection with the 46th overall pick.