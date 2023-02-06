ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions prioritize defense, replace Hockenson (and Swift?) in two-round mock

97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdz19_0keIve4U00

The Lions are sitting pretty with four picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 draft, tied with the Seahawks for most in the NFL. With the right moves, they can cement themselves as favorites in the NFC North next season.

Detroit has clear needs just about everywhere on defense, where it ranked last in the NFL in 2022. Cornerback looks like priority No. 1. On offense, the team could use immediate help at tight end, the interior of the offensive line and possibly running back.

With Jared Goff entrenched as the Lions' starting QB next season, GM Brad Holmes is in good position to enhance the rest of the roster early in the draft. What will he do with two firsts and two seconds?

With the sixth overall pick in ESPN's two-round mock compiled by Matt Miller, the Lions fill their most glaring need with Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon , widely considered the top corner in the draft:

Witherspoon is exactly what the team needs as a physical, sticky cover man with instincts and ball skills. He is 6-1 and only 180 pounds, but he plays much bigger and is the best open-field tackler among this group of corners.

A consensus All-American last season, Witherspoon had three interceptions and 14 passes defended. He would have a chance to begin his NFL career as the No. 1 corner in Detroit.

At No. 18 overall, the Lions select Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness , a raw pass-rusher with a high NFL ceiling who could team up for the next several seasons with Aidan Hutchinson:

The 6-5, 270-pound defensive end has shades of Trey Hendrickson to his game, which is why he's seen as a potential first-rounder despite not starting for the Hawkeyes. ... Van Ness could round out (Detroit's) defensive line with power, length and an ability against the run that's needed opposite Hutchinson."

The Lions turn to offense in the second round, replacing T.J. Hockenson with fellow Iowa TE Sam LaPorta No. 48 overall:

He is a fantastic move blocker and a stellar receiver over the middle, and he has enough after-the-catch ability to project as a starter. LaPorta had just five touchdowns in college, but like his NFL comparison Dawson Knox, he looks to be a better pro than college player.

And at No. 55, the Lions find a potential long-term replacement for D'Andre Swift, who's entering the final season of his rookie deal, in Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs . Gibbs could also help replace Detroit's leading rusher and free-agent-to-be Jamaal Williams:

Williams might be back on a short-term deal, but D'Andre Swift hasn't developed into a true RB1 candidate. Gibbs, a fantastic receiver out of the backfield and a slashing runner, was compared to Alvin Kamara by one scout I talked to recently, although I see more Tony Pollard in him.

Gibbs had 926 rushing yards (on 6.1 yards per carry) and 444 receiving yards last season at Alabama after transferring from Georgia Tech.

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Damar Hamlin news

Just over a month ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an absolutely terrifying injury that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since the incident, Hamlin has seen quite a miraculous recovery and was even in attendance for the team’s division-round playoff game. And while a month ago he Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
MLive.com

Longtime Tigers pitcher agrees to deal with Cubs

Longtime Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs, The Athletic reported Friday. The terms of the deal were not immediately reported. Fulmer, who turns 30 next month, was traded to the Tigers from the New York Mets along with pitcher Luis Cessa in exchange for outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves

The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder back in States after 4 seasons in Japan

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin is back in the United States after parts of four seasons in Japan. Martin has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Times reported this week. Martin, who turns 35 next month, played for the Tigers in 2018 before being...
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment

Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Why the Saddiq Bey trade was a good move…or wasn’t

The Detroit Pistons made their only move just minutes before the trade deadline, sending Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to the Warriors in exchange for James Wiseman. Some fans were shocked that Bey was moved, but shouldn’t have been, as it was something that was discussed for weeks and heading into the deadline it looked as though he was the most likely to be traded if the Pistons did make a move.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

HOF coach Jimmy Johnson is ‘very impressed’ with Lions HC Dan Campbell

When the Detroit Lions officially hired Dan Campbell following the 2020 season, Campbell had an introductory press conference that had quite a few people shaking their heads. In fact, there were quite a few “so-called” experts that were convinced that Campbell was a joke and that there was no way he would ever lead Detroit to the promised land. Though this story still has plenty of chapters to go, Campbell sure is off to a good start, and Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson is very impressed with what he has seen.
DETROIT, MI
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy