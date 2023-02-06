Soccer star reveals brave women’s sports stance

In recent years and months, trans female athletes competing in women’s sports has become quite controversial with anti-trans bills introduced in several states across the country and a couple of prominent women’s athletes in multiple sports , and even former president Donald Trump speaking out against trans female athletes . But now, one female sports star is speaking out in support of trans female athletes.

Given the heated conversation surrounding the matter, Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA World Cup champion soccer player Becky Sauerbrunn spoke out in support of trans women in women’s sports and condemned bills banning them from competition.

“I’m Becky Sauerbrunn, Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA World Cup champion. Since I started playing soccer, I’ve faced countless challenges to gender equity in sports, from pay disparity to unsafe working conditions. I can assure you that playing with or against transgender women and girls is not a threat to women’s sports,” Sauerbrunn said in a statement, according to Attacking Third.

Sauerbrunn spoke out against the transgender youth who are “targeted” by these policies.

“I have been championing gender equity in sport for a long time. And I am done seeing transgender youth being cruelly targeted to score political points. I can’t stay quiet as transgender youth in my home state are targeted simply because they love sports as much as I do. I want every young person to have the same opportunities I’ve had to live their best life. Exactly as they are.”

It’s certainly a bold statement from Sauerbrunn.

[ Attacking Third ]

