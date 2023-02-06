ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Soccer star reveals brave women’s sports stance

By Kevin Harrish
 4 days ago
In recent years and months, trans female athletes competing in women’s sports has become quite controversial with anti-trans bills introduced in several states across the country and a couple of prominent women’s athletes in multiple sports , and even former president Donald Trump speaking out against trans female athletes . But now, one female sports star is speaking out in support of trans female athletes.

Given the heated conversation surrounding the matter, Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA World Cup champion soccer player Becky Sauerbrunn spoke out in support of trans women in women’s sports and condemned bills banning them from competition.

“I’m Becky Sauerbrunn, Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA World Cup champion. Since I started playing soccer, I’ve faced countless challenges to gender equity in sports, from pay disparity to unsafe working conditions. I can assure you that playing with or against transgender women and girls is not a threat to women’s sports,” Sauerbrunn said in a statement, according to Attacking Third.

Sauerbrunn spoke out against the transgender youth who are “targeted” by these policies.

“I have been championing gender equity in sport for a long time. And I am done seeing transgender youth being cruelly targeted to score political points. I can’t stay quiet as transgender youth in my home state are targeted simply because they love sports as much as I do. I want every young person to have the same opportunities I’ve had to live their best life. Exactly as they are.”

It’s certainly a bold statement from Sauerbrunn.

Comments / 16

ragnar I
4d ago

Not really very brave, she is taking the safe course. Wait till she is face-to-face on the pitch with an adversary that is 6" taller and 60lbs heavier, that is when she will have to be brave.

Reply
12
Reality_Czech
4d ago

So brave to undermine future generations of girls and women at the end of her career. If men were allowed to play women’s soccer when she was coming up, she wouldn’t make the team, much less be a star.

Reply
13
Scott Foster
4d ago

A few years back the USA women’s soccer team was spanked by a bunch of 15 year old boys in Texas if I remember right.😂

Reply
8
