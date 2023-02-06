These Delicious Deals Are Only Around for Super Bowl LVII

From free wings to discounted party platters, we've rounded up the best deals in time for the big game.

With Super Bowl LVII around the corner, the time for you to decide what you're serving at (or bringing to) this year's game day celebrations is running out.

To help you figure out what's on the menu well before the call of the first buzzer, we've assembled a list of draft-worthy picks and the best foodie deals that won't leave you at risk of committing a party foul.

While some of these offers are limited to game day only, others have been extended past the end of football season. Continue reading to find out what restaurants are kicking off deals for Super Bowl LVII.

Best Super Bowl Food Deals on Takeout and Delivery

Auntie Anne's

The fan-favorite pretzel company's "game day eating essentials" box has returned once more! The Game Day Pretzel Pack is available this weekend, Feb. 9-12 only, and includes fresh-baked Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs, assorted dips, and most importantly: a free Snack Stadium holder to display the winning combo.

Additionally, now through Apr. 30, Auntie Anne's reward members can score a free original pretzel with any purchase that includes an order of Mini Pretzel Dogs and a drink.

Papa John's

Pizza is a staple super bowl snack, so Papa John's decided to bring back its beloved Ultimate Meats Pizza for a limited time.

From now through Mar. 5, customers can order the pizza topped with premium meats–including pepperoni, deli-style salami, sausage, center-cut Canadian bacon and hickory smoked bacon–for just $11 both online and in-store. Fans can even add the new Bacon Cheddar and Wisconsin Cheese Stuffed Cheesesticks for only $6 to really take their “homegating” up a notch.

Carvel

Carvel

Your game day dessert spread just got a whole lot cooler with $5 off orders of Carvel's Game Ball Cakes on Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

The offer is valid now through Feb. 12, so if you have plans to celebrate a sports enthusiast's birthday , save yourself the trouble and have their cake delivered. While in the app, check out Carvel's limited-edition frozen treats inspired by Kit-Kat .

Wendy's

Wendy's

The beloved burger joint unveiled not one, not two, but three unbeatable deals just in time for the super bowl–plus the return of a fan-favorite Frosty flavor .

Beginning on Feb. 6 and only available for a limited time, Wendy's customers can score two of their favorites–hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, nuggets, lemonades, you name it, and it's included–for just $6.

Fans can also save $2 on any breakfast combo up until the big game on Sunday , Feb. 12, when Wendy's will also automatically apply a $4 off coupon on any DoorDash delivery order valued at $20 or more.

But the deals don't stop there. According to a press release shared directly with Parade , DashPass members can enjoy $5 off (non-DashPass members get $3 off) orders of $20+ with any purchase of Coke Zero made Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 16.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon

Cinnabon had such big plans for its game day special that the company decided to let the sweetness linger just a bit longer than for the weekend.

Customers can enjoy two Classic Rolls and two Cold Brew coffees for just $15, valid through March 1. The brand even sprinkled in more savings by offering free delivery and double points on CinnaPacks for Cinnabon Rewards members on every order placed through the Cinnabon app from Feb. 12-19.

TGI Fridays

TGI Friday 's

If you've got a Super Bowl LVII party to feed, TGI Fridays scrambled up one deal that could get you out of all the cooking.

For a limited time, customers can save 25 percent on platters and party trays when they order online (or call for takeout) using code GAMEDAY25 , per a press release shared with Parade .

The brand also announced a special offer for those looking to dine inside their local restaurant: the Fridays Feast menu . A three-course feast for two, the special–which is also available to order online for pick up–includes one appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert to share at three tiered price points ($28, $38, or $48).

Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Taco Bell launched the "Big A** Mexican Pizza " exclusively for Taco Bell’s biggest fans (select Taco Bell Fire! Tier Rewards Members) in Glendale, AZ, on Sunday, Feb. 12. But it knows that like teams playing in the super bowl, its menu items have fans all over the country.

So to offer the opportunity for everyone to celebrate, the brand revealed that this weekend only (Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12), all in-app delivery orders valued at $20+ will score a free Mexican Pizza–so now you really have an excuse to try the Ultimate GameDay Box before it's gone.

The brand also teamed up with Grubhub on a solution for your post-game day meal dilemma.

On Monday, Feb. 13, football fans can score one free Taco Bell " Bell Breakfast Box " when they spend $15 or more on their Taco Bell order on Grubhub. Diners can add the "Bell Breakfast Box" to their Taco Bell order, which will automatically be discounted at checkout.

Diners can choose from three breakfast burrito options: Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Sausage, Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Steak and the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Bacon. Each Bounce Back Breakfast also includes two Cinnabon Delights®, hash browns and your drink of choice ( coffee , signature Taco Bell drinks, or a fountain drink).

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings announced that it's willing to bet the big game won't go into overtime for the fifth year in a row. But if it does, customers can enjoy a round of wings on the house.

Last year, fans weren't so lucky. But this year, if the teams are still playing after the clock, customers can head to their local B-dubs on Monday, Feb. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to enjoy free wings (six per person) on every order made in the restaurant or for pickup.

Little Caesars

The Pizza!Pizza! Pregame promotion has been running at Little Caesars all season, with its grand finale of rewards coming in hot during the big game.

Here's how it works: order online an hour before the game, and you'll unlock perks such as 30 percent off at NFLShop.com , $2 off Caesar Wings with purchase, $2 off a Classic Pepperoni pizza with purchase, 99¢ Crazy Bread, and of course, a ton of freebies including options like Classic Pepperoni pizza, Crazy Bread, Cookie Dough Brownie, Italian Cheese Bread and select Pepsi products.

7-Eleven

If you've got the 7-Eleven app, then you've got the opportunity to tackle a free large pizza come Sunday, Feb. 12.

All pizzas–cheese, pepperoni, Extreme Meat and its Breakfast Pizza–are included in the deal, which will automatically be applied during checkout at participating 7-Eleven locations.

Subway

Subway first unveiled its Subway Series line-up in July 2022, introducing a dozen all-new signature sandwiches to its menus.

Now, the brand announced two cheer-worthy deals only around for the tail-end of football season. Now through Feb. 10, customers can use code FLBOGO when ordering online or in the app to unlock a buy-one-get-one-free offer on Footlongs.

Then, come the big game on Feb. 12, any $25+ Subway order made with DoorDash will include a free Footlong.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box

Whether you need snacks for the big game or to energize you for your pre-party clean-up sweep, Jack in the Box is giving fans free delivery on mobile and web orders, including its limited edition Mega Munchies Box only on menus through Feb. 27.

The Mega Munchies Box was made for sharing, featuring 30 chicken nuggets, 39 Tiny Tacos , two large orders of Curly Fries–and enough Buttermilk Ranch and Avocado Lime Dip Cups to go around–for just $20.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is cheering fans on with its "Green & Red Game Day Smoothies," crafted to boost your protein intake and hydration levels during the big game.

The Green Smoothies– Active Recovery Pineapple Spinach and Power Meal Spinach Pineapple –are blended with ingredients said to promote strength and recovery. While the Red Smoothies– Immune Builder Mixed Berry and Pure Recharge Strawberry – are geared toward upping hydration and immunity.

Popeyes

Popeyes

In honor of the recent partnership with Dieunerst Collin , previously known as the ‘Popeyes meme kid,’ the company revealed today that Collin is starring as the face of the brand’s new Big Game Promo.

To celebrate, from now through Feb. 12, Popeyes Rewards customers who spend at least $20 will earn 400 bonus points, redeemable for free fries and a pie on their next order. So if you order before the weekend, you can score a free meal in time for Super Bowl LVII.

Domino's

Domino's

The fan-favorite pizza delivery chain unveiled a new menu item as part of its ongoing Mix & Match deal just in time for the big game.

Domino's new Loaded Tots are oven baked and dressed with melty cheese as well as other mouthwatering toppings, in the following three varieties: Philly Cheese Steak Tots, Cheddar Bacon Tots and Melty 3-Cheese Tots.

The Loaded Tots are also included in Domino's Mix & Match Deal , ringing in at $6.99 each when purchased with your choice of any other Mix & Match menu item.

Moe's

Moe's

Moe's Southwest Meal Kits give you and all your guests the perfect spread for build-your-own fajitas, tacos , or nachos , without any of the work. Each box is large enough to feed up to six people, so plan accordingly!

And when you sign up for Moe's Rewards, you'll score free chips, salsa , and queso and earn points on every order.

PDQ

PDQ

For a limited time, PDQ customers can get a dozen chicken tenders for free when they pre-order a dozen online ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

MyPDQ Points registered members who pre-order this Friday, Feb. 10 (for Saturday pick-ups) and through Saturday, Feb. 11 (for Sunday pick-ups) using code BigGame at checkout will score the freebie.

Noodles & Company

Noddles & Company

Noodles & Company announced all 460+ locations around the country would be offering 20 percent off catering orders through Monday, Feb. 13, using offer code: BIGGAME .

The deal is exclusive to Noddles & Company rewards members, not just football fans; for more information on rewards, refer to the company's website .

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza

Select Round Table Pizza locations have also shared their enthusiasm for the big game by offering a discount that scores guests a large Double Play Pepperoni pizza for just $21.99 on Super Bowl Sunday–no matter if they dine in, takeout, or order for delivery.

Use code TOUCHDOWN to secure the deal. To find participating locations near you, visit the restaurant's website .

Vita Coco

Also ready to lend a hand on Feb. 13, or as the brand coined it, "National Football Hangover Day," is Vita Coco.

The coconut water brand linked up with DoorDash to get fans feeling better, faster (and for cheaper), using Vita Coco's Hangover Shop products.

Available at 8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST the Monday after the big game and only while supplies last, DashPass members can search "The Hangover Shop" to claim the limited-time offer allowing them to build their hangover fix–including electrolyte-packed hydration, salty and sweet snacks (like DiGiorno pizza and Oreos) as well as over-the-counter remedies like pain relievers and antacids–and score up to $15 off their order.

Frank's RedHot Wings

Frank's RedHot press release

To spice up the weekend fun, Frank's RedHot announced that it is partnering with DoorDash to help fans gear up for the game with free wings from TGI Friday’s nationwide.

The offer will be valid all weekend long from Thursday, Feb. 9, through Sunday , Feb. 12, so you can pregame with some wings and then go big the day of with even more wings.

DiGiorno

DiGiorno placed a bet with fans that could earn them a free pizza during the super bowl.

If the ball hits the goalpost at any point during the game—whether it be the upright or crossbar part of the goalpost–sweepstakes participants get paid in frozen pizza. If either team kicks a field goal or attempts to score an extra point during the game and the ball bounces off the goalpost, lucky winners will receive one coupon redeemable for one free DiGiorno pizza.

To win, fans must enter online at DiGiornoDoinks.com before 11:59 PM ET on Feb. 12.

Which deal will you be taking advantage of?

