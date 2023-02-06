Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Nvidia Stock Or Cramer's Dog — Either One Of Them Is The 'Real AI Winner,' According To The CNBC Host
The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC. What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI...
Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; Lyft Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.27% to 33,789.71 while the NASDAQ fell 0.96% to 11,676.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 4,076.81. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 3.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 23%, and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), up 16%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped...
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
3 REITs That Beat Analyst's Estimates But Missed On Guidance
Over time, strong earnings will usually result in an increase in a company’s stock price. But stock prices can fluctuate greatly in the days following earnings reports and may even make large upside moves if the earnings are not only good but also top Wall Street’s estimates. Companies that beat the estimates on earnings and/or revenue often continue to do well over the next quarter. But when forward guidance is below analysts’ estimates, it can considerably reduce the Street’s enthusiasm for the stock. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that beat analysts’ fourth-quarter estimates. Forward guidance is another...
Xi Jinping Has 'Enormous Problems,' Says Biden, Including 'An Economy That Is Not Functioning Very Well'
A day after saying the U.S. is seeking competition with China, not conflict, President Joe Biden said his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, has "enormous problems." What Happened: In an interview with PBS NewsHour, after delivering his State of the Union address to the joint chambers of the U.S. Congress, Biden said Beijing was constrained in its ability to confront Washington by the need to protect international trade and that Xi himself is in an unenviable position.
Dogecoin About To 'Rage Pump' With 25% Gains, Says Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst said on Twitter that he is confident that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is about to ‘rage pump’. What Happened: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.088, down 3.79% in the last 24 hours. ‘SmartContracter’ told his 220,200 followers on Twitter, “Never owned as...
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Leaves Shiba Inu In Dust With 17% Gains Ahead Of Burn Portal
Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is up 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003539. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.091, up 1.20%. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was at $0.00001418, up 1.71% in the last 24...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
Benzinga
Alameda Research Wallets Reactivate, Transfer Millions In FTX Tokens, Sparking Community Concern
The crypto community was taken by surprise Tuesday when wallets associated with the now-bankrupt Alameda Research were once again active, transferring millions of dollars in FTX FTT/USD tokens. The source of these funds and how they were accessed has become a major point of concern, causing many to question the...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Awakens To Make Colossal 120,000,000% Gains After 11 Idle Years
A Bitcoin BTC/USD address that had been dormant for more than a decade suddenly sprung back to life on Wednesday. What Happened: Address ‘1MMXRA’ on Oct. 1, 2012, held 412.12 BTC which, when combined, were worth only $8 at the time. These BTC were accumulated through four separate transactions.
Benzinga
Disney Price Target Gets A Boost Following Q1 Beat: 'Mouse House Can Really Roar If…'
Walt Disney Company DIS shares took off after the entertainment giant reported above-consensus fiscal year 2023 first-quarter earnings. Disney On Inning One: Disney is in inning one under Bob Iger, said Ross Gerber, co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth And Investment Management, apparently suggesting there is more to come.
Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors assessed recent batch of corporate earnings. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday on continued weakness after the company's BARD AI chatbot gave an incorrect answer in a company ad. The Dow closed lower by around 249 points to 33,699.88 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.88% to 4,081.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02% to settle at 11,789.58 in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), IQVIA Holdings...
Lions Gate Entertainment, DexCom, Yelp And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Proto Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRLB) jumped 22.4% to $37.24 as the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 6.5% year-over-year to $115.6 million, beating the consensus of $109.8 million. Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) climbed 19.2% to $4.53 following upbeat Q4 earnings. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) shares gained 18.8% to $9.80 following Q3 results. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares rose 14.6% to $68.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)...
US Stocks Open Lower; Global Payments Posts Upbeat Earnings
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 100 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 33,630.01 while the NASDAQ fell 0.84% to 11,690.24. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 4 4,065.46. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 2.4% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 15%, and Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), up 3%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped...
Exclusive: Cashless Cannabis Payments In Stores Now Available With The Expansion Of Dutchie Pay
Dutchie announced the expansion of Dutchie Pay for in-store purchases across the U.S. This cash-free payment offering integrated into Dutchie’s all-in-one platform gives consumers and dispensaries access to more convenient and compliant ways to pay, reducing reliance on cash. “The safety and business risks associated with an over reliance...
4 Cloudflare Analysts On Q4 Earnings Beat: Discipline In Spending, Potential Disruption, 'Record Deals'
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) issued fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, reporting adjusted EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $274.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations. Here's what four Cloudflare analysts have to say after the print. Check out more analyst ratings here. Discipline In Spending: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Thomas Blakey said Cloudfare demonstrated discipline in spending, with strong revenue growth, a 6% EBIT margin and free cash flow of $34 million, and management remains committed to investment discipline and being FCF positive in calendar 2023. Blakey reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $59 to $80. Unique Opportunity For Long-Term: JMP analyst Trevor Walsh said Cloudflare represents a unique...
Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Crude Oil Up 2%
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.25% to 33,783.85 while the NASDAQ fell 1.14% to 11,655.07. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.22% to 4,072.54. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 3.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 22%, and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), up 10%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0