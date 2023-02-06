Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
Related
Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal weekend shooting
SAN JOSE -- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend inside an East San Jose home.San Jose police said Anthony Samaro of San Jose was arrested without incident on Feb. 4.According to investigators, officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on a report of an adult male beginning treated for a gunshot wound at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 3rd.The victim was self-transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way....
Mountain View police searching for hit-and-run driver
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Mountain View police are asking for help in identifying a driver and finding a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman. Shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, multiple 911 callers told dispatchers that a pedestrian was struck by a car on El Camino Real, between Clark and […]
KSBW.com
Watsonville police seize several guns in multiple arrests
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Officers with the Watsonville Police Department has seized several guns in the span of a week as they determined all firearms were used to commit crimes. According to police one of three cases occurred Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. when Gonzalo Fernandez, 18, was suspected of pulling...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose hit-and-run kills woman; wheelchair left at scene
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was killed Friday morning in San Jose in the third fatal hit-and-run this week. A wheelchair was left at the scene at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. Police said that an unknown vehicle hit a woman and fled just after 5:30 p.m. She...
Woman dies after being hit by car, U-haul van in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed after she was struck by two vehicles in San Jose early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid, police said. Officers responded to the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road at about 5:39 […]
Elderly woman's Palo Alto home burglarized overnight
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The home of an elderly Palo Alto woman was burglarized Wednesday overnight, the city’s police department said. The burglar took a cell phone, tablet computer and purse, according to police. Police were called to the home on the 2600 block of Cowper Street Thursday morning. The victim, a woman in […]
Female pedestrian dies in Friday morning San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- An adult female pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police.Police said the collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road near Cataldi Park in northeast San Jose. Arriving officers rendered aid to the woman who was taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity was not released as the coroner attempted to notify her next of kin.The driver fled the scene and remained at large. Investigators have yet to release a description of the vehicle.The fatality was the third pedestrian death on San Jose city streets so far in 2023.
Husband accused of intentional Tesla crash off cliff barred from contacting wife
Patel is denying he tried to kill his family when their car plunged in a 250 feet drop off a cliff off Highway 1 called the Devil’s Slide at the beginning of last month.
Fremont police detective dies after being found unresponsive in Livermore home
FREMONT -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of a Fremont police detective who was found unresponsive at his Livemore home last month.Fremont police said Friday the department was contacted on Jan. 30 by the Livermore Police Department after officers had responded to the home of Fremont Police Detective Matthey Kerner at about 2:00 a.m. and found him unconscious.First responders performed life-saving measures and took Kerner to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.The Livermore Police Department was conducting the investigation and the case has been classified as a death...
Man accused of intentionally driving family off Devil's Slide cliff pleads not guilty to charges
The San Mateo District Attorney's Office says evidence will show that the suspect intentionally drove his family off a Devil's Slide cliff "with the intent to kill them."
Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
California man who shot at cops was on 'quest to kill,' asked if he'd succeeded when arrested: Police chief
San Jose, California, suspect Noe Orlando Mendoza went on a "quest to kill" police officers and asked if he killed any after his arrest, according to the chief of police.
Oakland bakery owner dies from injuries after being dragged by suspect's car during robbery: Family
A community leader and owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery has died from injuries sustained during a robbery, her family said.
San Jose police stalker charged with four counts of attempted murder
SAN JOSE -- A suspect who allegedly stalked San Jose police and wounded a SWAT officer in a flurry of gunfire outside the gunman's home last week was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Luis Alberto Cantu, who is also known as Noe Orlando Mendoza among other aliases, was formerly charged Wednesday afternoon.At a Tuesday news conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said evidence has revealed that Cantu had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations Friday night before a shootout early Saturday with the SWAT officers.Mendoza's car was...
Contra Costa Herald
San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
UPDATE: Oakland baker Jennifer Angel dies following brazen purse snatching
OAKLAND -- The family of Jennifer Angel, owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery, announced Thursday she had been declared dead after suffering life-threatening injuries during a brazen daylight purse snatching in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank branch."It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Oakland baker, small business owner, social justice activist and community member Jen Angel has been medically declared to have lost all brain function and will not regain consciousness. Her official time of death was 5:48pm (PT)," the statement began.Investigators said the purse-snatching incident took place about 12:29 p.m. Monday in...
Suspected Oxy pills, stolen credit cards, IDs seized after narcotics bust in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday night in connection to possession of a loaded stolen firearm and narcotics for sale, the Benicia Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post. Benicia police pulled the suspect over after they saw his car registration was expired. He was pulled over at around 8:40 p.m. […]
Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police need assistance locating a man who allegedly stole jewelry from a Salinas mall. Police said over $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen that day. The post Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall appeared first on KION546.
Fox News
961K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1