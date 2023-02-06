ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
'Liar!' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out Biden during State of the Union

WASHINGTON (WPDE) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who made waves for shouting during President Joe Biden’s State to the Union last year, was back at it Tuesday night. The northwest Georgia Republican jumped to her feet, pointed a finger and shouted down Biden when the president said Republicans wanted to cut Medicare and Social Security as part of budget talks. Both are programs for mostly older Americans.
Journalist: US Navy divers bombed Nord Stream pipelines

UNITED STATES (WPBN/WGTU) -- The White House on Wednesday dismissed accusations that the United States is responsible for the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who won the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting in 1970, self-published a story alleging that U.S. Navy divers...

