Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
Truly insane acts of distracted driving seen by NJ drivers
We all know the cell phone has been vilified for years. A cop sees you on a hand-held cell phone it's like as bad as if you picked up Satan hitchhiking. But long before cell phones people have tried multi-tasking while driving and doing some of the dumbest stuff. But...
wrnjradio.com
Drunk driver arrested in liquor store parking lot in Warren County
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police found him in a Hackettstown liquor store parking lot, authorities said. On Feb. 2, at around 11:06 a.m., police responded to 80 Main Street for a report of an erratic vehicle. The...
Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation.
thelakewoodscoop.com
School Bus Driver in Lakewood Allegedly Grabbed Arm of Girl Who Brought Coffee Onto Bus
A school bus driver in Lakewood is under fire today after allegedly grabbing a girls arm on the bus, TLS has learned. According to sources, the 10th grade girl walked onto a school bus holding a cup of coffee, when the bus driver allegedly grabbed the girl’s arm, grabbed away the coffee, and then continued to scream at the girl.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Patient Extricated From Vehicle Following Fiery Accident in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
A patient has been extricated from a vehicle following a two-vehicle accident on New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood this morning. A vehicle was reportedly on fire when emergency personnel arrived to the scene shortly before 7:00 AM at the intersection of New Hampshire Ave. and Locust Street. The area is...
Driver killed when vehicle runs off N.J. road, hits utility pole, cops say
A Gloucester County man died in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 in Wenonah. Daniel E. Weber, 52, of Sewell was driving south on North Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole near West Buttonwood Street, according to Mantua Township Police Chief Darren E. White.
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
thenjsentinel.com
PEDESTRIAN MVC- Route 40/46 Franklin Twp. Gloucester County NJ
PEDESTRIAN MVC – Route 40/47 – Malaga, Franklin Township- 2/10/2023 at 7:34 AM – In the area of Pegasus Restaurant and Malaga Diner. The owners and employees at the Malaga Diner have posted on their facebook page that “We regret to inform everyone our Ozzy was hit by a car in front of the Diner while coming to work we would like prayers for Ozzy and we will keep everyone updated.”
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
wrnjradio.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
Cause Of Death Revealed, Suspect Arrested In Case Of Jersey City Mom Luz Hernandez
UPDATE: Arrests In Luz Hernandez Case: One Suspect Captured In Miami, 2nd Remains At LargeAuthorities have revealed the cause of death in the case of Jersey City mom Luz Hernandez, whose death has been ruled a homicide.The 33-year-old mom died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions…
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Jury has verdict for New Jersey man who shot and killed medical office worker
🚔 Burlington Township man found guilty by jury of shooting and killing medical office worker in Mount Laurel. 🚔 The gunman had worked as a now former Burlington County Corrections Officer. 🚔 Burlington County Prosecutors said that the jurors in the case declined to convict the gunman of...
NBC Philadelphia
It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Suicide, NJ Dad Says
Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
Part of Atlantic City’s boardwalk still closed. This is what the fire damage looks like.
A small section of the Atlantic City Boardwalk remains closed, nearly a week after debris under it caught fire. Fencing and safety cones surrounds the damaged section by New Jersey Avenue, which is approximately 60 feet long by 40 feet wide, a city spokesperson said. The cause of the fire...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Wanted For Absecon Armed Robbery Arrested
A surveillance operation by members of the Atlantic City Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last October. Per a press release from the ACPD, on February 2nd,. Detectives were aware Jaquil Reynolds was a wanted fugitive...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dies in Crash With Truck Along Road Separating Bucks, Montgomery Counties
A 19-year-old man died in a crash with a truck along the busy road that divides Bucks and Montgomery counties early Tuesday morning. The wreck just after 5 a.m. closed all lanes of County Line Road near South Norristown Road in the Warminster area into the early afternoon, Horsham Township police said.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Holmdel family searches for pets missing after fire
Duke the German shepherd went missing after a fire on Holland Road on Feb. 3.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1