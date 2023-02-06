Former Georgia WR AJ Green announces NFL retirement

Former Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green announced his NFL retirement on Monday.

The seven-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro selection played 12 seasons, racking up 727 receptions, 10,514 receiving yards and 70 receiving touchdowns.

Green is considered one of the best players to ever don The Red & Black.

The Summerville, S.C., native appeared in 32 games for the Bulldogs in three seasons from 2008-2010 and caught 166 passes for 2,619 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Despite Green’s short career in Athens, the 2011 No. 4 overall pick left Georgia with the second-most receiving touchdowns, the third-most career receiving yards and the fourth-most career receptions in UGA history.