Mckeesport, PA

Tribune-Review

Sheriff's deputies: Fugitive found hiding in Hempfield hotel room

Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after authorities said they found a fugitive hiding in a Hempfield hotel room last week. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kelly W. Preacher Jr., 29, of Derry Township, on Jan. 31 when they were led to the hotel room and reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court papers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bar sued after woman says she was left a quadriplegic after drunken fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County bar is now facing a lawsuit.The Tribune-Review reports Mary Jo Jordan claims in the suit that she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool.It happened two years ago at the Lone Star Inn in Bell Township. According to the Trib, the woman claims she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.Jordan is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for pain and suffering and loss of future earnings.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
