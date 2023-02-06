Read full article on original website
Mother of accused McKeesport cop killer said he was having a PTSD episode, court documents show
The man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another on Monday remained hospitalized Tuesday, officials said, with no date set for his initial court appearance. Johnathan Morris, 31, is charged with homicide in connection with the death of Officer Sean Sluganski. He also faces a slew of...
McKeesport man charged with killing police officer, injuring another
A McKeesport man has been charged with a killing a police officer and injuring another on Monday. Police initially responded following a call for a man with PTSD in crisis and acting aggressively.
Police Officer Dies After Being Shot In Face Near High School In McKessport (Developing)
One police officer has died after two officers were shot in McKeesport on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. Allegheny County police were called to a shooting in the area of the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue around 12:45 p.m., according to emergency dispatch. One officer was shot in the...
Allegheny County Medical Examiner identifies remains found as missing 18-year-old
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified remains found along a trail as 18-year-old Dorian Serrano.
One Officer Dies After Two Policemen Were Shot In McKeesport (UPDATE)
One police officer has died after two officers were shot in McKeesport on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. Allegheny County police were called to a domestic dispute in the 1400 block of Wilson Street around 12:11 p.m., Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said at a press conference the same afternoon.
Mother of McKeesport shooter told emergency dispatchers her son was having a ‘PTSD episode’
Police said the man charged with killing a McKeesport police officer Monday, and wounding one other, was experiencing a mental health crisis stemming from post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the criminal complaint filed by Allegheny County Homicide detective Greg Renko, two McKeesport Police were dispatched to 1411 Wilson Street to...
Sheriff's deputies: Fugitive found hiding in Hempfield hotel room
Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after authorities said they found a fugitive hiding in a Hempfield hotel room last week. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kelly W. Preacher Jr., 29, of Derry Township, on Jan. 31 when they were led to the hotel room and reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court papers.
McKeesport Officer Shooting: What we’ve learned about the injured officer, Charles Thomas
At the McKeesport police department, two black wreaths hang in the doorway mourning the loss of one of their officers but also rallying and praying for another officer, Charles Thomas.
IDs Of Officers Killed, Wounded In Pennsylvania Shooting Released
One police officer has died after two officers were shot in McKeesport on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. Officer Sean Leonard Sluganski has been identified as the officer killed and Officer Chuck Thomas has been identified as the officer shot in the face and neck area, according to…
Kennedy churches, businesses temporarily locked down after false reports of gunman in area
Some Allegheny County churches and businesses were temporarily on lockdown this morning after local law enforcement received two calls about a man with a weapon.
Slain McKeesport officer identified in shooting that left 2nd officer, suspect wounded
A McKeesport police officer was killed, another was wounded and the suspected shooter was shot before being taken into custody early Monday afternoon in the Mon Valley city, officials said. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that the City of McKeesport has lost a police officer in the...
NewsNation correspondent arrested while covering Ohio train derailment press conference
NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was arrested Wednesday as he was covering a press conference attended by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who spoke about the disastrous train derailment.
Woman accused of assaulting Lower Burrell officers, EMT responding to fight over empty liquor bottle
A woman accused of repeatedly punching a family member in the face when he polished off the last shot of cognac during a night of heavy drinking faces felony charges after Lower Burrell police said she attacked officers and medics who responded to her home. Tia Anastasia Collins, 24, of...
Items worth over $15,000 stolen from Central Westmoreland Technical School in series of thefts
State police in Greensburg are investigating a series of thefts from Central Westmoreland Technical School of items worth more than $15,000.
Woman charged with misappropriating funds in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has been charged with misappropriating money for youth softball and baseball leagues in Fayette County.Jen O'Hern was the treasurer of Falcon Fast Pitch Softball Club and Brownsville Youth Baseball.Board members of each organization reportedly discovered suspicious transactions, totaling close to $10,000.
Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
Cash 5 ticket worth $200k sold locally
It’s been nearly a month since southwestern Pennsylvania has a big lottery winner. That all changed on Thursday when someone in Leechburg hit the Cash 5 jackpot to win $200,000.
Bar sued after woman says she was left a quadriplegic after drunken fall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County bar is now facing a lawsuit.The Tribune-Review reports Mary Jo Jordan claims in the suit that she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool.It happened two years ago at the Lone Star Inn in Bell Township. According to the Trib, the woman claims she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.Jordan is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for pain and suffering and loss of future earnings.
Nearly 20 arrested in McKees Rocks area after warrant sweep
Nearly 20 people with warrants for their arrest have been taken into custody after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office cleared over two dozen bench warrants. The sweep was conducted in McKees Rocks and Stowe, due to a recent increase in violence.
