Desert Hot Springs, CA

Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Funeral services were pending Friday for an off- duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio

INDIO (CNS) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
INDIO, CA
Possible Arson Blazes Keep Fire Crews Busy in Jurupa

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – Two fires that may have been intentionally set Thursday on the east end of Jurupa Valley scorched just over an acre before crews established containment lines. The non-injury fires were reported at 11:05 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rouner Drive, near Rubidoux Boulevard, in...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio

Police were investigating a pedestrian death following a freeway collision late Tuesday night in Indio. The California Highway Patrol said a person was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the State Highway 86 interchange at 10:57 p.m.  The CHP has not yet released the name of the person killed but says The post Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA
2 hospitalized after crashing into train in San Bernardino

Two people are in critical condition after crashing into a Metrolink train in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The collision happened on Rancho Avenue as the victims drove their pickup truck across the railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over 30 passengers were aboard the train during the crash, police said. Images from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fire in Homeless Encampment Under 60 Freeway Quickly Contained

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment underneath the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was contained by crews before it could threaten area properties. The non-injury blaze was reported about 4:50 p.m. along Florine Avenue, near the West Riverside Canal, according to...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing

Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Monthlong $579K Pavement Rehabilitation Project Begins in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – A pavement rehabilitation project, funded by the Community Development Block Grant, began in Indio Friday with construction crews repaving streets and constructing curb ramps. The $579,000 project, part of the city’s program to restore streets, is designed to extend its service life and minimize further deterioration,...
INDIO, CA
Pedestrian killed in Thermal crash

California Highway Patrol confirmed a male pedestrian was killed in a crash in Thermal Sunday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., a westbound vehicle on Avenue 62 hit a male pedestrian in the roadway. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The area was shut down momentarily, and traffic was directed to use an alternate route The post Pedestrian killed in Thermal crash appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Armed Gas Station Robbery

“On Monday, February 6th, just before 1:00 AM, PSPD dispatch received a call about a robbery at a gas station on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Rd. The witness reported two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of beer. At one point, store employees tried to retrieve the case of beer. An employee was assaulted, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. The suspects then fled the scene with a third suspect who was driving the suspect vehicle.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

