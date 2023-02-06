Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man in custody after shooting in Fallbrook leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in North San Diego County that left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Funeral services were pending Friday for an off- duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Riverside County man arrested for igniting Target store fire, causing over $11 million in damage
A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly lighting a fire inside a Target store that caused over $11 million dollars in damage. The suspect was identified by the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE as Abel Arizmendi. On Jan. 22, fire crews responded to the Target in the 30000 block of Haun Road […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Brush Fire Erupts Along Santa Ana River Bottom in Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that broke out Thursday along the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley scorched nearly an acre of heavy brush before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported at 1 p.m. near the intersection of 64th and Corey streets, on...
vvng.com
Kiowa Road in Apple Valley closed due to an officer-involved shooting investigation
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An officer-involved shooting (OIS) has prompted the hard closure of Kiowa Road in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 13100 block of Kiowa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed the OIS. Huerta...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio
INDIO (CNS) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Possible Arson Blazes Keep Fire Crews Busy in Jurupa
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – Two fires that may have been intentionally set Thursday on the east end of Jurupa Valley scorched just over an acre before crews established containment lines. The non-injury fires were reported at 11:05 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rouner Drive, near Rubidoux Boulevard, in...
Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio
Police were investigating a pedestrian death following a freeway collision late Tuesday night in Indio. The California Highway Patrol said a person was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the State Highway 86 interchange at 10:57 p.m. The CHP has not yet released the name of the person killed but says The post Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash
An off-duty Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy was killed in a crash in Lake Elsinore while on his way home early Thursday, officials said. Riverside County deputies responded to 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as an […]
knewsradio.com
Pedestrian Hit & Killed While Walking On Interstate 10; Driver On The Lam
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. Editorial. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. A hit and run driver has run over and killed a person in Indio. Now the California Highway Patrol Indio Office is trying to find that driver. The pedestrian was taking his life into...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
2 hospitalized after crashing into train in San Bernardino
Two people are in critical condition after crashing into a Metrolink train in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The collision happened on Rancho Avenue as the victims drove their pickup truck across the railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over 30 passengers were aboard the train during the crash, police said. Images from […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fire in Homeless Encampment Under 60 Freeway Quickly Contained
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment underneath the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was contained by crews before it could threaten area properties. The non-injury blaze was reported about 4:50 p.m. along Florine Avenue, near the West Riverside Canal, according to...
knewsradio.com
17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing
Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
nbcpalmsprings.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot after Leading Deputies on Pursuit
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Monthlong $579K Pavement Rehabilitation Project Begins in Indio
INDIO (CNS) – A pavement rehabilitation project, funded by the Community Development Block Grant, began in Indio Friday with construction crews repaving streets and constructing curb ramps. The $579,000 project, part of the city’s program to restore streets, is designed to extend its service life and minimize further deterioration,...
Pedestrian killed in Thermal crash
California Highway Patrol confirmed a male pedestrian was killed in a crash in Thermal Sunday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., a westbound vehicle on Avenue 62 hit a male pedestrian in the roadway. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The area was shut down momentarily, and traffic was directed to use an alternate route The post Pedestrian killed in Thermal crash appeared first on KESQ.
crimevoice.com
Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Armed Gas Station Robbery
“On Monday, February 6th, just before 1:00 AM, PSPD dispatch received a call about a robbery at a gas station on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Rd. The witness reported two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of beer. At one point, store employees tried to retrieve the case of beer. An employee was assaulted, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. The suspects then fled the scene with a third suspect who was driving the suspect vehicle.
Comments / 0