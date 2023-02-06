Police were investigating a pedestrian death following a freeway collision late Tuesday night in Indio. The California Highway Patrol said a person was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the State Highway 86 interchange at 10:57 p.m. The CHP has not yet released the name of the person killed but says The post Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO