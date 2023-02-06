Read full article on original website
VSP: West Rutland man arrested after family fight
A 41-year-old man was arrested after an incident in West Rutland, Vermont Thursday morning.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
newportdispatch.com
Colchester man convicted on firerm charge
COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
mynbc5.com
Hoax threats called into multiple schools across Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Police are investigating after a series of hoax school threats were called into schools throughout Vermont on Wednesday morning. Vermont State Police said nearly two dozen schools were targeted between 8:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Calls came in to either the main line of a dispatch center, local police department or town office, according to a VSP spokesperson.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Brittany Fields, of Rutland. She was picked up on Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. Fields was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of possession...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to ID man caught stealing in Stowe
STOWE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a theft in Stowe. Police say the suspect is suspected of entering and stealing items from vehicles. The thefts took place while they were parked on the Mountain Road. Several vehiucles were...
newportdispatch.com
4 Orleans County schools, 21 statewide targeted by false reports of shootings
NEWPORT — A series of hoax calls targeted K-12 schools across Vermont on Wednesday with false reports of shootings, including four schools in Orleans County. State police say 21 schools were targeted by the calls, which were received from 8:40 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the main line of a dispatch center, police department or town office.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Whiting
WHITING — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Whiting today. The crash took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 30, and Leicester Whiting Road, at around 5:10 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Walter Duda, 88, of Poultney. According to the report, Duda...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Hinesberg
HINESBERG — A 20-year-old man from Ferrisburgh was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Hinesberg yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Vermont Route 116 at around 2:20 a.m. Police allege that the man attempted to cause injury to a...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for missing Newport Center teen
NEWPORT CENTER — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who they believe ran away. Police say Evan Branche was last seen leaving a home on Vermont Route 105 in Newport Center at around 4:50 p.m. on January 19. State police have been actively...
WCAX
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
newportdispatch.com
Man dies after falling through ice in Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE — A 62-year-old man who fell through the ice in Lake Champlain yesterday has died. Authorities say they were notified that an ice fisherman fell through the ice in Grand Isle at around 8:30 p.m. The fisherman, a man from Grand Isle, was located after a search...
newportdispatch.com
Middlebury police looking to ID man and woman
MIDDLEBURY — Police in Middlebury say they are looking to identify two individuals. Officer Mason put out the request on social medai this morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact him by email at [email protected]. You can also call 802-388-3191. At this time police have not said...
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
mynbc5.com
Essex Fire Department to host blood drive honoring 'Essex Firegirl' Addi Carroll
ESSEX, Vt. — The Essex Fire Department and the American Red Cross are calling on the community to help honor an extra special member of the community. In June, 12-year-old Addi Carroll passed away following a long battle with an undiagnosed disease. Over the years, the Essex Fire Department...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man from Bomoseen was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed violation at around 1:45 a.m. According to the report, Devin Houle was driving under the influence of alcohol.
newportdispatch.com
Concord man facing multiple charges
CONCORD — A 43-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Concord yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred at a home on Oregon Road at around 7:40 p.m. Police allege that David Dupuis committed the crime of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault...
Rutland Town looks to hotels to support stretched police force
The town is asking hotel owners involved in state housing programs to cover expenses for providing police services near their hotels. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland Town looks to hotels to support stretched police force.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh judge assaulted outside Clinton County Government Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning, a man was arrested outside the Clinton County Government Center after he was accused of assaulting Plattsburgh judge and lawyer Matt Favro. Plattsburgh Police quickly identified the man who hit Favro as Jason Elder of Plattsburgh. Elder had been arrested previously. He's been...
