Menlo Park, CA

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce dissolves and joins countywide group

Menlo Park's Chamber of Commerce has amalgamated into the San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce. In an email to members of the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, the board of directors said that financial stability was too challenging, and as a solution, the board took a vote to dissolve the Menlo Park chapter and join forces with the San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County Community College District trustees appoint former Millbrae councilman to fill vacated seat

The San Mateo County Community College District appointed its newest trustee on Wednesday, Jan. 8, after interviewing eight applicants for the position. Wayne Lee, who served on the Millbrae City Council until the end of 2022, will take over the board seat for Trustee Area 3, left vacant by Maurice Goodman, who was elected to the Millbrae City Council in November. Area 3 covers the San Bruno, Hillsborough, Millbrae and Burlingame region of the district, which stretches from Daly City to Redwood City and down the coast.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Community college district lawsuit alleges 'pay-to-play' in construction projects under former chancellor

The San Mateo County Community College District filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, Feb. 8, against several construction companies for "fraud, bribery, and kickbacks." The district alleges the scheme was led by disgraced former Chancellor Emeritus Ron Galatolo, who was charged with 21 felonies in April 2022 for misuse of public funds during his leadership of the district.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Palo Alto sued over delay in adopting housing plan

Yes In My Backyard and California Housing Defense Fund ask court to formally declare city to be out of compliance with state law. Two pro-housing groups are asking the court to limit Palo Alto’s control over approving development application because it has not adopted a plan for adding more than 6,000 new dwellings by the state's Jan. 31 deadline.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

What hath Palo Alto wrought?

Stanford University faced an unusual quandary in 1930, when students started complaining that their beds were too small to accommodate their growing frames. According to a letter that students wrote to the editor of The Stanford Daily that year, at least 50 male students were over 6-feet, 2-inches tall and needed longer mattresses. The paper's staff followed suit with an editorial titled, "Give them Room."
STANFORD, CA
TheAlmanac

Teachers share impact of flood damage at Las Lomitas Elementary

Teachers are detailing the impacts from flooding that damaged 20 classrooms and learning spaces at Las Lomitas Elementary School in the beginning of January. Las Lomitas Education Association sent a Jan. 20 statement to The Almanac that lays out how students, teachers and other staff at the Atherton school have been displaced by the damage. Half the campus was underwater during the flooding.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County to open disaster recovery center to assist residents impacted by storms

A disaster recovery center will open Thursday in San Mateo to help residents affected by recent storms learn about available assistance from local, state and federal agencies. Representatives from the county, state Office of Emergency Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide a one-stop source for information for residents who have been impacted by the atmospheric rivers that soaked the region in December and January.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Woodside sends housing plan to the state but doesn't adopt it

With three options on the table and a looming state-mandated deadline on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Woodside Town Council agreed to include fewer units on town-owned sites in its housing strategy, but stopped short of adopting the plan. During the five-hour meeting, Council member Brian Dombkowski suggested the town "kick...
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park sends housing element to the state for round two

The Menlo Park City Council got its housing element in under the wire, certifying and adopting it Jan. 31 on a 4-1 vote, with Drew Combs opposed. The housing element had to be approved and submitted to the state by Jan. 31 in order to avoid penalties that could include fines and losing land use authority over proposed developments.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County Board of Education Trustee Joe Ross announces resignation

San Mateo County Board of Education Trustee Joe Ross has announced his resignation from the board this week, effective March 16. In the role, Ross has represented Trustee Area 7 — which includes parts of Redwood City, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Portola Valley and Woodside — since 2012. He was most recently re-elected in 2020, with his current term slated to end in December 2024.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

