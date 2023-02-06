Read full article on original website
Ravenswood middle school principal announced plan to step down in June
After 13 years in the Ravenswood district, Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School Principal Amanda Kemp will step down from leading the East Palo Alto school at the end of the school year. Kemp, who started in the district as an English language arts and social studies teacher at Los Robles-Ronald...
Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce dissolves and joins countywide group
Menlo Park's Chamber of Commerce has amalgamated into the San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce. In an email to members of the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, the board of directors said that financial stability was too challenging, and as a solution, the board took a vote to dissolve the Menlo Park chapter and join forces with the San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce.
San Mateo County Community College District trustees appoint former Millbrae councilman to fill vacated seat
The San Mateo County Community College District appointed its newest trustee on Wednesday, Jan. 8, after interviewing eight applicants for the position. Wayne Lee, who served on the Millbrae City Council until the end of 2022, will take over the board seat for Trustee Area 3, left vacant by Maurice Goodman, who was elected to the Millbrae City Council in November. Area 3 covers the San Bruno, Hillsborough, Millbrae and Burlingame region of the district, which stretches from Daly City to Redwood City and down the coast.
Vacancy opens on the San Mateo County Board of Education
The San Mateo County Board of Education is seeking applications for Trustee Area 7, which includes parts of Redwood City, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Portola Valley and Woodside, and some unincorporated areas of the county. The current trustee for area 7 is Joe Ross, who will be stepping down...
Community college district lawsuit alleges 'pay-to-play' in construction projects under former chancellor
The San Mateo County Community College District filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, Feb. 8, against several construction companies for "fraud, bribery, and kickbacks." The district alleges the scheme was led by disgraced former Chancellor Emeritus Ron Galatolo, who was charged with 21 felonies in April 2022 for misuse of public funds during his leadership of the district.
Menlo Park: Protest against police brutality set for Saturday afternoon
Oakland-based advocacy group Tha Hood Squad is holding a peaceful protest against police brutality at 1010 El Camino Real in Menlo Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. Participants will gather at 1010 El Camino Real in front of Kepler's Books and Cafe Barrone to march and skate for Tyre Nichols, according to a press release.
Palo Alto sued over delay in adopting housing plan
Yes In My Backyard and California Housing Defense Fund ask court to formally declare city to be out of compliance with state law. Two pro-housing groups are asking the court to limit Palo Alto’s control over approving development application because it has not adopted a plan for adding more than 6,000 new dwellings by the state's Jan. 31 deadline.
SRI Parkline redevelopment moving forward with master plan that could include up to 800 units
Representatives of SRI said they are willing to consider building up to 800 units of housing at its Parkline development as the Menlo Park Planning Commission wraps up a third round of reviewing the project's master plan. The commission has stretched review of the SRI project over three meetings starting...
What hath Palo Alto wrought?
Stanford University faced an unusual quandary in 1930, when students started complaining that their beds were too small to accommodate their growing frames. According to a letter that students wrote to the editor of The Stanford Daily that year, at least 50 male students were over 6-feet, 2-inches tall and needed longer mattresses. The paper's staff followed suit with an editorial titled, "Give them Room."
Teachers share impact of flood damage at Las Lomitas Elementary
Teachers are detailing the impacts from flooding that damaged 20 classrooms and learning spaces at Las Lomitas Elementary School in the beginning of January. Las Lomitas Education Association sent a Jan. 20 statement to The Almanac that lays out how students, teachers and other staff at the Atherton school have been displaced by the damage. Half the campus was underwater during the flooding.
San Mateo County to open disaster recovery center to assist residents impacted by storms
A disaster recovery center will open Thursday in San Mateo to help residents affected by recent storms learn about available assistance from local, state and federal agencies. Representatives from the county, state Office of Emergency Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide a one-stop source for information for residents who have been impacted by the atmospheric rivers that soaked the region in December and January.
At new Victoria Ballet, classes celebrate the power of art
California Avenue studio offers dance and art lessons to people of all ages. Victoria Lee remembers seeing ballet dancers for the first time as a child growing up in South Korea. She watched through a window during her sister's dance lesson and was amazed to see what people could do.
Palo Alto Midtown businesses face long road back after inspectors 'red-tag' building following fire
Palo Alto's building inspectors have determined that three of the four businesses that were damaged in a blaze on Middlefield Road last week are no longer safe to enter or occupy, a ruling that means the buildings face an extensive remodel or reconstruction. The fire, which began late at night...
Here's what you need to know about the new teacher-housing project in Palo Alto
Plans are underway to break ground in the next several months on an educator-housing project in Palo Alto that was proposed more than five years ago. The housing project involves over half a dozen local school districts and coordination among Santa Clara County, two nonprofit developers, the city of Palo Alto and Meta.
Woodside sends housing plan to the state but doesn't adopt it
With three options on the table and a looming state-mandated deadline on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Woodside Town Council agreed to include fewer units on town-owned sites in its housing strategy, but stopped short of adopting the plan. During the five-hour meeting, Council member Brian Dombkowski suggested the town "kick...
Menlo Park sends housing element to the state for round two
The Menlo Park City Council got its housing element in under the wire, certifying and adopting it Jan. 31 on a 4-1 vote, with Drew Combs opposed. The housing element had to be approved and submitted to the state by Jan. 31 in order to avoid penalties that could include fines and losing land use authority over proposed developments.
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors honor victims of Half Moon Bay shootings, pledge to help farm workers
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors honored the victims of last week's mass shootings in Half Moon Bay to start its regular meeting on Tuesday, as supervisors pledged to improve living conditions for farm laborers at sanctioned farms in the county and to identify housing in unsanctioned locations. Seven...
San Mateo County Board of Education Trustee Joe Ross announces resignation
San Mateo County Board of Education Trustee Joe Ross has announced his resignation from the board this week, effective March 16. In the role, Ross has represented Trustee Area 7 — which includes parts of Redwood City, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Portola Valley and Woodside — since 2012. He was most recently re-elected in 2020, with his current term slated to end in December 2024.
Door smashed and bedroom ransacked in Portola Valley home burglary
Someone smashed a glass door to break into a home on the 400 block of Golden Oak Drive in Portola Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release. At about 7:50 p.m. the home's burglary alarm went off but the suspect (or suspects)...
Community briefs: Orchids at Filoli, $10K equestrian scholarship and more
The Santa Clara Valley Orchid Society will also be selling plants propagated by their members on the weekend of Jan. 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Filoli admission. Filoli is located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside. High school seniors invited to apply for $10K...
