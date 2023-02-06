The San Mateo County Community College District appointed its newest trustee on Wednesday, Jan. 8, after interviewing eight applicants for the position. Wayne Lee, who served on the Millbrae City Council until the end of 2022, will take over the board seat for Trustee Area 3, left vacant by Maurice Goodman, who was elected to the Millbrae City Council in November. Area 3 covers the San Bruno, Hillsborough, Millbrae and Burlingame region of the district, which stretches from Daly City to Redwood City and down the coast.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO