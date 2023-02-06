ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals avoid arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles

ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPFx3_0keIroku00

WASHINGTON --The Washington Nationals avoided arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles , agreeing Monday to a one-year contract worth $2,325,000 as part of a deal that includes a club option for 2024.

Robles would make $3.3 million in 2024 if the option is exercised. There is no buyout.

Robles is one of only a few players left from Washington's 2019 World Series championship team and the only position player left from the team's starting lineup during that run.

A strong defensive centerfielder who turns 26 in May, Robles hit .224 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 128 games last season. Those are his highest totals since the World Series year.

In 1,675 plate appearances over 480 regular-season games, all with the Nationals, Robles is hitting .224 with a .306 on-base percentage.

Robles earned $1.65 million last year. He had asked for $2.6 million and had been offered $2.3 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries on Jan. 13.

He is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB insider has 'monster' prediction for Manny Machado, Padres

The San Diego Padres have elevated themselves into big spender territory, and they’ll have to continue to spend big if they want to retain one of their best players. One reporter thinks it’s quite possible they will do so. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message

The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons

Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

ESPN

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy