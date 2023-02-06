Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of winter sales — save up to 75%
It's a few weeks into 2023 — how are you doing on your New Year's goals? Getting fit, getting healthy and getting organized can be easier and a lot more fun with the right tools in your toolkit. This weekend Amazon's offering a helping hand on achieving that all-new you with a massive winter sale, including deals that will have you jogging, cooking and even cleaning with some extra pep in your step!
Apple Watch Ultra is available with a massive discount - but there's a catch
Spending £15 could save you £150 on Apple's best and most expensive smartwatch
Apple Watch 7 just dropped to lowest price ever in Walmart clearance deal
Forget the Apple Watch 8 — the still-excellent Apple Watch 7 has slashed $90 off its price at Walmart.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Today's Walmart kitchen deal: People are going nuts over this gorgeous $20 The Pioneer Woman toaster
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you want to give your kitchen an inexpensive new-for-2023 makeover, Walmart's the place to go. That's because the retailer...
10 awesome big screen TV deals for Super Bowl 2023
Super Bowl 2023 is the year’s biggest football matchup, so why not enjoy it on a new big-screen TV? The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off on Sunday, February 12, making it the perfect time to shop and save on a brand new plasma.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
Best deals at Walmart this week
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now
It’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday Amazon's best-selling women's sweatshirt is on sale — and it's the best price we've seen since Black Friday weekend. More than 35,000 shoppers have rated the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt five stars, making it the number one seller in its category. "This sweatshirt is very flattering," said one reviewer, adding, "It looks expensive." And it's only $11 right now. The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck is a medium-weight fabric, delivering warmth without bulk. It comes in sizes S to XXL, and...
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
AOL Corp
Walmart just dropped a ton of weekend deals — starting at just $5!
The days are starting to get just a little bit longer, and Walmart's weekend deals a whole lot hotter! Snag a Shark vac for less than $100, a 55" smart TV for under $360 and earbuds for only $26! And oh yeah: If you're ready to start getting in shape for summer, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season. Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off. Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Comments / 0