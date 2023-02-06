Read full article on original website
Atlanta Fire officials rule Buckhead Saloon fire 'accidental', closes case
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials have ruled the popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant fire "not malicious but accidental." Investigators said that new findings showed there was no exact source of the fire at the Buckhead Saloon. In their investigation, they used video footage, photos and witness statements from inside the business just hours before the flames started.
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
Georgia law protects those who call for help in overdose emergencies from facing charges
ATLANTA — As overdoses across Georgia started to rise in the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, community, local and state leaders knew something had to be done to slow the the number of deaths. In 2014, the legislature passed the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law. It's important...
Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier. The road is expected to be closed...
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
Woman rescued from Stone Mountain house fire overnight
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A woman was rescued overnight from a house fire in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire. This happened on Whisperwood Trail just after midnight. Fire officials said there were no people harmed; however, a dog did die. Crews did not provide details on how...
Overturned tractor trailer wreck on I-75 NB in Bartow County | Latest updates
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes have since reopened. Editor's note: The video is from a previous version of the story. An overturned tractor trailer is creating quite the headache for drivers in Bartow County Friday morning, briefly blocking all lanes of I-75 northbound, and creating severe backup. This is...
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
Man who killed 3 people in Rockmart attempted robbery sentenced, Paulding Co. DA says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — One man was given three life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering three people at a Rockmart home back in March 2022, according to the Paulding County District Attorney's Office. A Paulding County jury found Justin Sims guilty of murdering Clinton Aiola, Cody...
Victims facing mental health issues one month after devastating tornadoes
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — One month after devastating tornadoes, the damage to homes and businesses are obvious in Spalding County - while the impact on mental health is much more difficult to see. A month later, Tommy Willis is still feeling the trauma. “Three trees fell right there,” said...
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
Gainesville man wanted by police | Pregnant woman strangled, mother and child die
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are looking for a man believed to have strangled a pregnant woman, killing her and her unborn child. On Jan. 29, Juana Jose was rushed to a hospital after first responders were called to a residence off Cooley Drive. The 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man dies after shooting in southwest Atlanta on MLK Drive
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Atlanta Police is asking the public for more information.
Metro Atlanta gym home to more than 300 kids being forced to close
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Gina White is taking her gymnastics team out of state for a competition this weekend. She will have to do so knowing the gym where they practice will no longer be available to her in a few weeks. The City of Sandy Springs terminated a...
Shootout between GSP trooper, activist heard in 'Cop City' clearing operation in APD bodycam video | Watch
ATLANTA — Exactly three weeks after a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and an activist killed at the future site of a public safety training facility, the Atlanta Police Department released body camera video. Four videos released by APD Wednesday depict different vantage points of the clearing operation...
These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report
ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
Canine Cellmates program kicked out of Fulton County jail due to lack of space, overcrowding
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Canine Cellmates program has been kicked out of the Fulton County Jail due to a lack of space and overcrowding issues, the program's executive director, Susan Jacobs-Meadows said. "Eliminating our program even in the short term is a drop in the bucket," she said....
Bus driver in Paulding County fired following investigation into viral video with parent
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A bus driver lost her job and is now facing criminal charges along with a parent following a viral video that showed the parent slapping the bus driver as students tried to get off a bus in Paulding County. Arrest warrants from the county stated...
