ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Atlanta Fire officials rule Buckhead Saloon fire 'accidental', closes case

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials have ruled the popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant fire "not malicious but accidental." Investigators said that new findings showed there was no exact source of the fire at the Buckhead Saloon. In their investigation, they used video footage, photos and witness statements from inside the business just hours before the flames started.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Woman rescued from Stone Mountain house fire overnight

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A woman was rescued overnight from a house fire in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire. This happened on Whisperwood Trail just after midnight. Fire officials said there were no people harmed; however, a dog did die. Crews did not provide details on how...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
11Alive

Gainesville man wanted by police | Pregnant woman strangled, mother and child die

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are looking for a man believed to have strangled a pregnant woman, killing her and her unborn child. On Jan. 29, Juana Jose was rushed to a hospital after first responders were called to a residence off Cooley Drive. The 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department.
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report

ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy