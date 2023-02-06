When reviewing the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of U.S. Xpress, the normal course is to compare it to the fourth quarter of 2021. But U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) made two significant pivots in operating strategy in the past two years — the launch and earlier advocacy of Variant and the withdrawal from it — so a sequential comparison from the third quarter to the fourth might be more valuable. And on the company’s earnings calls with analysts Thursday, CEO Eric Fuller and CFO Eric Peterson did mostly talk about sequential comparisons.

1 DAY AGO