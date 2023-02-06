Read full article on original website
XPO says it’s ‘not sacrificing price to buy volume’
Less-than-truckload carrier XPO said it isn’t sacrificing yield to win market share on a Thursday call with analysts. The company reported a 1% year-over-year (y/y) increase in tonnage during the fourth quarter compared to LTL peers that saw volumes decline by mid- to high-single digits. However, XPO (NYSE: XPO) saw an opposite trend in revenue per hundredweight, or yield. The company’s yield was up just 1% y/y excluding fuel surcharges, compared to the group, which reported mid- to high-single-digit increases.
Yellow sees tonnage plummet, books Q4 loss
Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow ceded more tonnage during the fourth quarter as part of a companywide overhaul aimed at streamlining costs and driving yields higher. Yellow’s (NASDAQ: YELL) tonnage fell 25% year over year (y/y) in the quarter, down 35% on a two-year comparison. That far outpaces peers, most of which reported tonnage declines in the mid- to high-single-digit range for the quarter, with two-year comps remaining up single digits.
Asian shipping lines are reporting steep revenue declines
New operating results from four Asian shipping lines were released Friday, pointing to steep performance declines in the fourth quarter and ongoing market erosion in the first month of this year. Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), the Hong Kong-listed subsidiary of China’s Cosco Group, disclosed revenue and volume data for...
Uber Freight’s Q4 revenue, EBITDA headed wrong way from prior quarter
Uber Freight’s EBITDA in the fourth quarter improved from a year ago, but sequentially it took a significant downturn from the third quarter. Uber Freight’s (NYSE: UBER) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were barely positive in the third quarter, coming in at $1 million. But it reversed itself in Q4 when the digital brokerage and shipper transportation management system (through its acquisition of Transplace) posted negative EBITDA of $8 million.
Trimble’s transportation revenue falls 3% in Q4
Trimble Inc. on Wednesday reported transportation revenue decreased 3% year over year (y/y) to $150 million during the fourth quarter. For full-year 2022, transportation revenue totaled $604.2 million, a 5% y/y decrease from ’21. Trimble is a Westminster, Colorado-based provider of technology solutions for trucking companies, freight brokerages and...
Forward Air shares whacked after tonnage, shipment size and weight fall
Forward Air Corp. shares fell sharply in Thursday morning trading after the transportation company reported a significant weakness in fourth-quarter less-than-truckload tonnage caused by unexpected reversals in size and weight per shipment totals. Weight per shipment dropped 12% in the quarter, worse than the company and its customers had anticipated....
Freight volume data a reliable proxy for health of ‘Main Street economy’
At its core, freight volume data gives shippers the information they need to gauge raw market demand. These insights give companies a look into current market dynamics, allowing them to predict capacity changes and anticipate market shifts. This is critical for companies aiming to be responsive instead of reactive in a volatile market.
Shipium bolsters carrier partnerships with Better Trucks deal
For the past few years, the conventional wisdom around retail shipping has been to rely either on in-house assets or on a single large carrier, like FedEx or UPS, to complete deliveries. But no longer. Retailers now are beginning to shift toward a multicarrier strategy. Using networks of carriers and...
U.S. Xpress execs optimistic in face of another red-ink quarter
When reviewing the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of U.S. Xpress, the normal course is to compare it to the fourth quarter of 2021. But U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) made two significant pivots in operating strategy in the past two years — the launch and earlier advocacy of Variant and the withdrawal from it — so a sequential comparison from the third quarter to the fourth might be more valuable. And on the company’s earnings calls with analysts Thursday, CEO Eric Fuller and CFO Eric Peterson did mostly talk about sequential comparisons.
Radiant delays filing again; no date given for restatement of financials
Radiant Logistics announced Thursday it has once again delayed financial reporting as it continues the process of restating prior results. The issues stem from inaccurate timing of revenue recognition for in-transit shipments and related expenses. The Renton, Washington-based 3PL’s latest extension includes the fiscal 2023 second quarter (ended Dec. 31)....
Industrial real estate market had strong 2022 but slowed in 2nd half
The U.S. industrial real estate market had a strong 2022, though fourth-quarter transaction activity fell notably as the market grappled with the impact of higher interest rates that reduced returns on investment, according to an annual year-end report published Thursday by real estate services company JLL Inc. The sector closed...
RXO chief sees signs of restocking activity in 2nd half
CEO Drew Wilkerson of transport company RXO Inc. said Wednesday that customers have told him restocking activity should resume in the second half of the year after several quarters of destocking bloated inventories. Wilkerson said the conversation with customers has shifted from where it was six to nine months ago,...
Postal Service posts net loss, small revenue gain in fiscal Q1
The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday reported that revenue in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which included the holiday season, rose 1% over year-earlier levels to $21.5 billion, while total volumes declined 4.8% to 1.7 billion pieces. Shipping and packages revenue rose 2.4% to $8.8 billion, up from $8.637 billion...
Making fleets more efficient through partnerships — Taking the Hire Road
This week on Taking the Hire Road, host Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach, sat down with Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass, to discuss how industry partnerships can save time and money. Best Pass is a leader in supporting fleets by simplifying toll management. The company works to solve...
Echo Global Logistics adds LTL veterans to roster
Chicago-based 3PL Echo Global Logistics announced Wednesday the addition of less-than-truckload executives Frank Hurst and Phil Resendiz to the team. Formerly the president of Roadrunner (OTC: RRTS), Hurst will be the executive vice president of Echo’s LTL unit, which includes the 2022 acquisition of cold chain and LTL transportation provider Roadtex Transportation.
Cummins sees billions from its hydrogen electrolyzer business
The New Power division at Cummins Inc. probably won’t break even on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before 2027. But when it does, it may never look back. One reason is its investment in producing electrolyzers, a critical enabler to making hydrogen fuel for zero-emission long-haul trucking among myriad other uses.
Are you too old to start trucking?
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter. In this issue, does age matter in trucking; trucking and ocean markets; aid for Turkey and more. We’ll take anything — Long gone are the robust days of 25% outbound tender rejects (OTRI). Now carriers are taking any and all contracted freight that’s coming their way as OTRI has fallen back to earth like a Chinese spy balloon. FreightWaves reports, “The one-two punch of OTRI falling to new floors and the deterioration of spot rates is…contract rates are no better.”
Wabtec VP: US needs to invest in hydrogen rail technologies
Freight railroads have a reputation for being a good choice for shippers seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with railroads representing only 1.9% of transportation-related GHG emissions, according to the Association of American Railroads, quoting data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. But are there ways to make freight railroads...
What crappy beer demand tells us about the economy
People aren’t buying as much beer as they used to, and it’s not a great indicator for the economy. U.S. beer shipment to wholesalers declined 14.1% in December 2022 compared to the year prior, according to a Wells Fargo note published on Jan. 27. Compared to 2020, shipping volume is down 19.4%. We saw the lowest volume since 2012 in December.
Flexport offers simplified ocean logistics for Shopify merchants
Flexport, a freight forwarder that says its homegrown technology to automate supply chain processes and enhance customer experience provides an advantage over traditional rivals, on Thursday announced the launch of a tool on Shopify aimed at helping smaller companies navigate international ocean trade. The app is the first large product...
