Florida State

The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba Opens Up About Hollywood Racism and Why He “Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor”

Idris Elba is getting candid about racism he has experienced in Hollywood and his reasons behind having a career in entertainment. In an interview with Esquire magazine, published online Wednesday, the Luther: The Fallen Sun star said, “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle Column Faces U.K. Press Regulator Probe After 25,000 ComplaintsRoland Emmerich's Gladiator Series Adds to CastBerlin: Liam Neeson Reuniting With Neil Jordan for Prison Escape Thriller 'The Riker's Ghost' “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder...
