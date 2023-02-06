Violi at Oakbrook Center shares taste of Greek food

Moussaka, braised horta, and grilled octopus are on the menu at a new Greek taverna in DuPage County.

Violi has been open for about two months at Oakbrook Center, taking over the former Mon Ami Gabi spot.

ABC7 spoke with Violi's Chef Joe Rizza as he prepared feta saganaki, a Greek cheese dish served in a metal pan.

Violi was inspired by a sister restaurant, Lyra, located downtown in Fulton Market. Rizza said that while Lyra is a more upscale dinner restaurant, Violi is a more casual setting.

Violi is open for both lunch and dinner and restaurant-goers can choose between a variety of Greek dishes, from sandwiches, to moussaka, to gyros and more.