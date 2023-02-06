Read full article on original website
Matt Pasowicz
4d ago
I thought "Green" Wind and Solar energy was supposed to lower energy bills and save the planet. Democrat lies....
Patrick Riley
4d ago
Gzzzzz I wonder why gas prices along with electricity are going up in Colorado?? Could it be the leadership that was just voted back in?Maybe all the greed from the green new planet??Time will tell but I would bet that the enviro-nazi’s and the politicians are warm and cozy in their safe palaces.. just ponder on that for awhile…..
Ryan Butler
4d ago
imagine voting blue and being shocked about the cost of living going up
coloradopolitics.com
Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette
Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
Fort Morgan Times
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
cpr.org
Colorado Congress members to IRS: Don’t tax TABOR
Don’t tax TABOR payments. That’s the message Colorado’s entire congressional delegation is sending to the IRS. In a letter led by Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse Friday to Acting IRS Commissioner Douglas O’Donnell, they urge the tax agency “to treat Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) revenue payments as nontaxable income — keeping with previous Internal Revenue Service (IRS) precedent for the past thirty years.”
coloradopolitics.com
Treat TABOR refunds as nontaxable income, Colorado congressional delegation tells IRS
Every member of Colorado's congressional delegation signed on to a letter Friday asking the Internal Revenue Service to treat the refund checks sent last year to state taxpayers as nontaxable income, like the federal tax-collection agency has for decades. The letter, led by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, comes in response...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage
Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
IRS won't tax TABOR refunds, agency decides after Colorado delegation exerts pressure
The Internal Revenue Service won't treat refund checks distributed last year to Colorado taxpayers as taxable income, the agency announced Friday afternoon after the state's federal lawmakers called on the IRS commissioner to stick to longstanding policy. Earlier this week, the federal tax-collection agency told taxpayers in Colorado to delay...
cpr.org
To cut energy bills, Gov. Jared Polis says its time to rethink natural gas
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday blamed volatile natural gas markets for shockingly high winter heating bills, announcing new plans to help expand access to financial assistance and insulate households from future price spikes. Many Colorado families have seen their energy bills double or triple this winter. In a press conference...
Governor Jared Polis and others announce support for local governments
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF LOCAL AFFAIRS. Governor Polis, in partnership with the Department of Local Affairs and Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, announced the creation and funding of 14 Regional Grant Navigator (RGN) positions within Colorado’s designated Planning and Management Regions. These positions will aid local governments in their pursuit of funds from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November of 2021, which will invest a historic $550 billion in new infrastructure investments nationwide over the next five years.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado House approves prescriptive authority for psychologists
An effort to certify psychologists to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications took a major step forward Thursday, receiving approval from the Colorado House of Representatives. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or...
Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement
Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette
Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
Colorado Senate Republicans question additional dollars for corrections
The Colorado Senate on Thursday quickly moved through most of the 2022-23 mid-year budget adjustments for state agencies, giving most a final chamber green-light and sending them on to the House. But the supplemental for the Department of Corrections, which seeks a substantial addition of $20.3 million, raised questions for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The department's request was the major discussion in a Tuesday Senate GOP caucus...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
You could receive an assistance check for up to $1044 in the state of Colorado
Up to $1044 could be available to millions of low-income residents in the United States through an assistance check. To do so, they must submit their application by the announced deadline.
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado
As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
Homeowners with non-working solar panels point to Xcel as the problem
Some Colorado homeowners said they have been waiting months for their solar panels to be connected to the power grid, and are blaming Xcel Energy.
coloradonewsline.com
Gun rights-expansion bills defeated in Colorado House committee
Two Republican-led bills in the Colorado House that attempted to skirt enforcement of federal laws and expand firearm rights were defeated in committee on Monday. “Across the country, sheriffs, prosecutors, and police chiefs have raised concerns that this type of legislation will make it harder for them to protect their communities,” Democratic Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins said in a statement.. “As a responsible gun owner, I know there’s more we can do to prevent gun violence, and House Democrats are committed to this goal. That’s why we took decisive action today.”
KDVR.com
IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing
The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. Family pleads for tips...
Southern Colorado food pantries prepare for increase in need when SNAP benefits decrease
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Food pantries across Southern Colorado are preparing to see an increase in the number of people needing food assistance. In March, cutbacks to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will set in. It means big budget changes for thousands of Coloradans. In December 2020, both state and federal governments raised the allotments The post Southern Colorado food pantries prepare for increase in need when SNAP benefits decrease appeared first on KRDO.
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
