Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia School District may move Arkansas history to high school
Magnolia Middle School Principal Gwen Carter and High School Principal Jessica Aryee told the Magnolia School Board about curriculum changes during their Monday meeting. Carter said the only tentative change is that Arkansas history may become a course at the high school. Also, social studies may be adjusted for world...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, February 9, 2023: MASH will return to Magnolia
We published on Wednesday a report that UAMS will bring its Health Career University program to Magnolia and Camden. It exposes under-represented minority groups in high schools and undergraduate programs to health careers, and preparing them to apply for health professions and biomedical research. This sounds similar to the Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) program. MASH is a two-week summer day camp that provides participants with certification in basic first aid and CPR, and learns the importance of healthy lifestyle habits, with lectures, labs, hands-on activities, facility tours, clinical interaction and job shadowing. MASH hasn’t been active since the pandemic. But, we checked with UAMS and a spokesman told us that MASH will return for selected Columbia County students in 2023. The UAMS website currently lists MASH camp details as to be announced, so rising high school sophomores and juniors should be on the lookout. CLICK HERE for more information about the Health Career University.
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita River rising at Camden
A flood warning remains in effect for the Ouachita River at Camden. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast until further notice. At 26.0 feet, low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. At 28.0 feet,...
magnoliareporter.com
Former Victory Lumber in Camden reopens as Camden Timbers sawmill
Astara Capital Partners officially celebrated on Friday the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill. The site in Camden is the former Victory Lumber LLC, a Southern Yellow Pine sawmill. “Astara is proud to invest in American manufacturing companies, and today’s ceremony highlights the wonderful team at Camden Timbers and its...
magnoliareporter.com
SAAC announces two-day audition workshop for summer musical, “Newsies”
South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has set its audition prep workshop for the 2023 summer musical, “Newsies.”. The workshop is scheduled for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, February 25-26. The "Newsies" audition is a way to meet director Kristen Blossom, and learn more about all...
magnoliareporter.com
Cold, wet weather returns to Magnolia area -- light snow in the Arkansas hills
Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
magnoliareporter.com
Ted Pritchard Polk
Ted Pritchard Polk, 94, of Magnolia died Friday, February 10, 2023 in Benton. Ted was born July 10, 1928 in Hamlet, NC. He worked 35 years as a geologist in the field of oil and gas exploration on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas. He worked for the Standard Oil Company of Indiana, the Standard Oil Company of New Jersey, and the Monterey Oil Company of California. He retired with the Arkansas-Louisiana Gas Company in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, February 10, 2023: Another Barker deal
Kevin Barker, who developed the Central Hub on the Magnolia Square before selling it, has made a new property purchase just off the square that will pose another challenge. He has told friends of his Facebook page that he’s purchased the building at 126 S. Washington, which has been owned by Megco Properties of The Woodlands, TX. Megco Properties is former Magnolia resident Meg Woodward Molleson. The address is the building next door to Banner-News Publishing. County records indicate that 126 S. Washington has 2,800 square feet under roof, but the lot stretches to Last Alley for a total of 4,800 square feet. Barker tells us that he plans to develop the address into a special event venue. We wish him well with this property and look forward to its development.
magnoliareporter.com
Elsie D. Gunnels
Elsie D. Gunnels, 87, of Emerson passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 in West Monroe, LA. Elsie was born on September 5, 1935 in the Plainfield community of Columbia County. She was a dental assistant for many years for Dr. Freeman Heck. She was a longtime faithful member of the Western Baptist Church in Plainfield. In 2019, when she moved to her daughter’s home in Downsville, LA, she became a member of the Mount Ararat Baptist Church. Elsie loved her church and church family and was always very active.
magnoliareporter.com
Raymond Allen Kimbell
Raymond Allen Kimbell, 85, of Magnolia passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Little River Nursing Home in Ashdown. Raymond was born on September 25, 1937 in Waldo to the late Aubrey Lee and Ruth (Young) Kimbell. He was a machinist for 40-plus years for Spencer-Harris of Arkansas, Inc. He enjoyed music, singing, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Men’s Tuesday Morning Prayer Breakfast Club. He was a member of the Country Cousins Band where he sang each song from his heart and frequently shared his favorites from Marty Robbins and Johnny Cash. The band was his "other family.” He was passionate about deer hunting and received 26 Triple Trophy Hunting Awards. Teaching others to enjoy hunting came naturally to him.
magnoliareporter.com
GAC selects Tennis Player of the Week
The Great American Conference announced the first Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor of the 2023 season. Henderson State’s Mulan Kamoe earned the award after the Reddies opened with a win against Delta State. GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK. Mulan Kamoe, Henderson State, Sr.,...
magnoliareporter.com
Essie B. Turner
Essie B. Turner, 87, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her residence. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 17 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Panthers duo earn football scholarships
Two Magnolia High School seniors will continue their football careers to the college level. Defensive end Demarion Wesson and running back Garrion (B.J.) Curry signed football letters on intent at a ceremony in the MHS Freshman Academy Wednesday morning. Wesson will play for the Arkansas Tech University Wonder Boys next...
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium report says El Dorado facility most advanced lithium brine project in nation
Standard Lithium Ltd. reported Thursday its financial and operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31. “Standard Lithium continues to advance its commercial development strategy and recently achieved several significant milestones,” said Robert Mintak, chief executive officer and director. “Most notably, we completed the necessary agreements to...
Comments / 0