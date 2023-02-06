We published on Wednesday a report that UAMS will bring its Health Career University program to Magnolia and Camden. It exposes under-represented minority groups in high schools and undergraduate programs to health careers, and preparing them to apply for health professions and biomedical research. This sounds similar to the Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) program. MASH is a two-week summer day camp that provides participants with certification in basic first aid and CPR, and learns the importance of healthy lifestyle habits, with lectures, labs, hands-on activities, facility tours, clinical interaction and job shadowing. MASH hasn’t been active since the pandemic. But, we checked with UAMS and a spokesman told us that MASH will return for selected Columbia County students in 2023. The UAMS website currently lists MASH camp details as to be announced, so rising high school sophomores and juniors should be on the lookout. CLICK HERE for more information about the Health Career University.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO