Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin accepts NFLPA award during Super Bowl week

Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati.
Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned in Week 18 following a sternoclavicular or SC joint sprain he suffered three weeks earlier. Since then, he has been playing through the injury, and continuing to play at a high level, in leading his team to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
Falcons' Blank excited about building around Ridder at QB

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Wednesday he is encouraged by the progress of quarterback Desmond Ridder and the potential of building around the rookie. Blank, speaking with Falcons reporters via phone from the Super Bowl, expressed confidence in the direction of the team following a 7-10 finish under second-year coach Arthur Smith. As others have speculated the Falcons could have interest in a high-priced quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who has just finished his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith spoke of the advantages of building around Ridder and his rookie contract.
Mark Andrews says QB Lamar Jackson is a 'Raven for life'

Uncertainty swirls around Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore as the 2019 NFL MVP remains at an impasse with the Ravens over negotiations surrounding a new contract. However, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews remains confident that his quarterback will remain in Baltimore — and even offered to give up his paycheck if it helps increase the likelihood of that happening.
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp betting edges for Chiefs-Eagles

I shared my in-depth analytics-styled breakdown of the Super Bowl earlier this week. But there are a few other areas we can dive deeper into which might help us uncover some betting angles. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before...
2022 Coach of the Year Brian Daboll on Giants' success, Danial Jones | THE HERD

Brian Daboll really found a way to turn the New York Giants' season around, and he was honored for a successful season by being named Coach Of The Year. Daboll joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share how he was able to end the season on such a high note, and how he was able to pull such a strong performance from his quarterback Daniel Jones.
Super Bowl's grass turf required nearly 2-year process

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Pappas said tending to natural grass in the middle of the Sonoran Desert requires a little art, a little science and a little intuition. It also requires a whole lot of modern machinery. The NFL's players have made it no secret they prefer playing...
Why Lakers moves makes them a 'real' playoff team | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Russell Westbrook and their 2027 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and also received Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Colin explains why this makes the Lakers a playoff team.
