18 San Antonio chefs heat up the competition for Fat Tuesday gumbo cook-off
Let's face it, San Antonio's been plagued with a lot of cold weather lately, so what better way to warm up than with a gumbo festival? Enter The Good Kind, which recently announced its first annual gumbo cook-off taking place on Fat Tuesday (that's February 21). The star-studded evening will invite 18 of San Antonio's hottest chefs to compete for the best gumbo of them all, allowing San Antonians to sample each participant's take on the classic Louisiana cuisine.Tickets for the event are $50 per person, entitling each guest to 18 servings of gumbo from the city's brightest stars —...
Buzzy San Antonio coffee festival brews up downtown fun this weekend
San Antonio coffee lovers, prepare to turbocharge the weekend. The San Antonio Coffee Festival is back on February 11 for its 10th anniversary at Travis Park downtown. Guests can enjoy demos, tastings, and a full slate of live music.The perky annual festival is the creation of New Orleans native Linda Brewster, who brought her love of coffee to the Alamo City after relocating her family. Since then, coffee culture has blossomed in San Antonio, and the festival now showcases almost 30 San Antonio-area coffee companies. The event's centerpiece is the Tasting Flight, a take on traditional "coffee cupping." The technique...
Palestinian pop-up debuts at hip St. Mary's wine bar
Ask any hungry local what's missing in the San Antonio food scene, and they are likely to say diversity. Although the area's regional fare has rightly earned a place on the gastronomic map, specific international cuisines can be hard to come by — preventing the city from reaching the dynamism of neighbors like Houston.Consider Moureen Kaki, then, a game-changer. The former bakeshop owner and caterer will be debuting Saha, a love letter to Palestinian fare, at Little Death. The series of Saturday pop-ups will run at the St. Mary's Strip wine bar for 12 weeks, starting February 11.Kaki has been...
Los Angeles ramen shop bowls over San Antonio with first location
It’s easy to be cynical about San Antonio’s proliferation of restaurant chains. Another Chipotle is hardly a reason to break out the bubbly in a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. But occasionally, news of a franchise coming to town seems more like an endorsement than a cash grab.Such is the case for JINYA Ramen Bar, the Tokyo-born, Los Angeles-bred noodle shop once endorsed by late Los Angeles Times and LA Weekly food critic Jonathan Gold. A company rep confirms that the well-regarded operation will open its first Alamo City location at 311 N Loop 1604 W. #110 in March.The concept is...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Live entertainment is the name of the game in Alamo City, and there’s no shortage in sight. Giddyup to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, or see the Broadway magic of Aladdin live. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, check out our calendar.Thursday, February 9San Antonio Stock Show & RodeoThe 18-day annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is back at the AT&T Center for another year of action-packed excitement and entertainment. Highlights include classic rodeo competitions including barrel racing and bull riding, as well as...
Iconic Texas author's personal estate set for auction at San Antonio gallery
The partial estate of one of Texas' most esteemed and prolific writers, Larry McMurtry, is about to go to auction — and San Antonians will get a first glimpse. Taking place at Vogt Auction Galleries on May 29, the auction will include items from the author's home in Archer City, Texas, including his writing desk, typewriters, artwork, and much more. McMurtry wrote some of Texas' most enduring stories and shaped the history of modern American storytelling, both on the page and on the screen. His Pulitzer-Prize winning Lonesome Dove was adapted into a television miniseries that earned 18 Emmy Award...
San Antonio amplifies Black voices with new multidisciplinary art exhibit
A new exhibit at the Culture Commons Gallery is showcasing the multifaceted work of Black artists in San Antonio, now through November 17, 2023. And the best part? It's free to attend. Titled “Between Yesterday & Tomorrow: Perspectives from Black Contemporary Artists of San Antonio," the exhibit is curated by Barbara Felix and presented by The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture. It covers such themes as Black history and identity, family dynamics, social connections, personal human experience, spirituality, and resilience. “Culture Commons is an accessible gallery space that can draw the public to be plunged into an artistic...
Hill Country town puts a Texas twist on Carnival season for 18th annual Cowboy Mardi Gras
New Orleans may be top of mind for Mardi Gras, but Texas has its fair share of Fat Tuesday festivities. While Galveston's may be the state's oldest celebration and San Antonio wins points for actual floats (thank you, River Walk), one little Hill Country town has put its own spin on the annual event for almost twenty years.Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Bandera hosts a three-day Cowboy Mardi Gras that attracts over 15 thousand people from all over the world to the town of 839 residents. Featuring traditional cajun bands, country music, a Cowboy Mardi Gras parade,...
Surreal San Antonio play embodies the suffering and triumph of 4 ancient female mystics
Sometimes the only way to describe something mental is physically. That’s what We Sail On In Darkness, a physical theater play debuting February 9 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, does for four historical women who saw the unexplainable.The play details the visions of “renowned mystics” Julian of Norwich, Angela of Foligno, Martyred Perpetua, and Hildegard of Bingen, emphasizing both the act of suffering that comes with such a gift and burden, as well as the feminine strength each employed to continue on.The mostly female cast ranges from age 26 to 60, working in parallel with one male actor (Benjamin Watson)...
Frontier Airlines clears unlimited travel pass for takeoff from San Antonio this summer
Cheap flights are at San Antonio's fingertips as Frontier Airlines offers its all-you-can-fly summer and annual passes. The “Go Wild” passes really do offer unlimited flights to unbounded destinations — both international and domestic — starting May 2.Both passes are currently deeply discounted. The summer pass, which runs from May 2 to September 30, is available for $399 (compared with $999), and the year-round pass starting on the same day is going for $1,299 (formerly $1,999).This deal is best for people who travel light and plan fast. Booking options allow domestic flights to be purchased one day in advance, while...
H-E-B reclaims top spot in annual survey of best U.S. grocers
Shawn Mendes and Camillo Cabello called it quits. The word “cheugy” became a thing. Addison Rae got a Netflix deal. Lots of bummer things happened in 2021. But for San Antonians, no greater indignity was suffered than H-E-B falling behind Amazon on dunnhumby’s Top U.S. Grocery Retailers list.Thank goodness that’s all behind us. The consumer research firm recently released its 2022 Retailer Preference Index report, a survey of over 30,000 consumers. Once again, H-E-B took the throne, besting more than 60 grocers ranging from giants like Walmart to beloved regional chains like Wegmens.To arrive at the rankings, dunnhumby zeroed in...
