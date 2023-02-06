Sometimes the only way to describe something mental is physically. That’s what We Sail On In Darkness, a physical theater play debuting February 9 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, does for four historical women who saw the unexplainable.The play details the visions of “renowned mystics” Julian of Norwich, Angela of Foligno, Martyred Perpetua, and Hildegard of Bingen, emphasizing both the act of suffering that comes with such a gift and burden, as well as the feminine strength each employed to continue on.The mostly female cast ranges from age 26 to 60, working in parallel with one male actor (Benjamin Watson)...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO