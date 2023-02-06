ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Showtime Spinoffs, Avatar 2 Dethroned & Tom Brady on the Mic

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240rZK_0keIq8zy00

"

Showtime Shake Up With Showtime to merge with Paramount+, a new slate of shows featuring familiar storylines
are set to launch . One of Showtime's biggest hits, Billions , is set to get the spinoff treatment. This time it is rumored to be focused on the UK world of finance to be dubbed Billions: London . Also, a few spinoffs are planned around Showtime's Dexter following the success of New Blood , which was a follow-up limited series to the OG show. Dexter's son, Harrison, will be the focus of one series, and a prequel will center around Dexter's time in college and his family life during his youth. Box Office Update Avatar: The Way of Water
has finally been dethroned from its comfy spot as the number one movie in the country after seven weeks. M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin took the top spot after collecting $14.2 million over its opening weekend. However, it marked the lowest opening weekend of the director's career. The comedy 80 for Brady claimed the second spot with $12.5 million, and $10.8 million was good enough for The Way of Water to round out the top three. Brady on Your TV And speaking of Tom Brady, the former QB has officially hung up his cleats and is swapping them out for hard bottoms
and a suit. The newly retired seven-time Super Bowl champion told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd that he would begin his broadcasting career in the fall of 2024. Last year it was revealed that Brady had inked a 10-year deal with Fox Sports for a whopping $375 million to be  a color analyst. In the months leading up to his big TV debut, Brady said he wants to take time to learn and become a great personality on television. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Egg Prices Plummet as Poultry Industry Recovers From Bird Flu Wipeout

"Breakfast is getting a bit more affordable as the price of wholesale eggs is on the decline.The average price per dozen eggs has been slashed by more than 50 percent since its peak price of $5.43 on December 19. Now, they'll cost you $2.61. The assumption is that poultry farms that were forced to cull their egg-producing hens have begun producing eggs again.Last year, the U.S. saw the deadliest bird flu outbreak in history across 46 states as 52.7 million chickens died. However, the majority of the deaths were from culling, a process of depopulation in an attempt to stop a...
OK! Magazine

Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source

There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. ​She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Attempts To Calm Denzel Washington Down During Heated Argument At Lakers Game

JAY-Z was spotted attempting to calm down Denzel Washington during a heated argument at an L.A. Lakers game earlier this week. In the viral clip, which was recorded at Tuesday’s (February 7) match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the famed actor can be seen yelling at someone on the sidelines, before Hov steps in and successfully diffuses the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

US Jet Shoots Down Unknown Object Flying Off Alaska Coast

"By Zeke Miller and Colleen LongA U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said.The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman. He described the object as roughly the size of a small car and said it was shot down near the U.S.-Canada border.It was the second time in a week U.S. officials had downed some type of flying object over the...
ALASKA STATE
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Harley Quinn Valentine's, Dog Docs, 'Harlem,' & 'Dr. No'

"Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special - HBO MaxPicked by Digital Editor Mike NamStart your Valentine's Day celebrations today with the return of the madcap antics of Gotham City's favorite criminal couple, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, with this sure to be a vulgar holiday special. The clown queen of crime, Harley, feels she has to make a production out of the big day, while Ivy is feeling more low-key about the whole thing. Of course, hilarity will ensue, alongside the shenanigans of a plethora of DC comic book universe characters cavorting with their loved ones. ...
Cheddar News

Hundreds of Thousands of Students Never Returned to School Amid Pandemic

"Hundreds of thousands of school age students went missing from the public school rolls during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and have not been accounted for since.A study by the Associated Press and Stanford University found that about 240,000 students across 21 states could not be accounted for in any school in the country. Enrollment at U.S. public schools fell overall by 710,000 between the 2019-2022 school years. Those who could be counted had enrolled in private schools, others were homeschooled, and the remaining students moved. During the height of the pandemic, school districts across the country went door-to-door in an...
Cheddar News

Need2Know: February 8, 2022

Support pours in for Turkey and Syria earthquake support, a fire broke out during a United Airlines flight, and more officers are expected to be charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Here is everything you Need2Know for February 8, 2023.
Cheddar News

Peacock To Launch Live Stream Function

Peacock will launch a new interactive feature that allows fans to livestream episodes while actors from the shows provide real-time reactions and provide commentary and a Q&A.
Cheddar News

Pentagon: China's Conducted Spy Balloon Program for Years

"By Tara Copp and Lolita C. BaldorThe Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years,” the Pentagon said Wednesday.When similar balloons passed over U.S. territory on four occasions during the Trump and Biden administrations, the U.S. did not immediately identify them as Chinese surveillance balloons, said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. But he said “subsequent intelligence analysis” allowed the U.S. to confirm they were part of a Chinese spying effort and learn “a lot more” about the program.He refused to provide any new...
HAWAII STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy