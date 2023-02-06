In Entertainment: Showtime Spinoffs, Avatar 2 Dethroned & Tom Brady on the Mic
"Showtime Shake Up With Showtime to merge with Paramount+, a new slate of shows featuring familiar storylines are set to launch . One of Showtime's biggest hits, Billions , is set to get the spinoff treatment. This time it is rumored to be focused on the UK world of finance to be dubbed Billions: London . Also, a few spinoffs are planned around Showtime's Dexter following the success of New Blood , which was a follow-up limited series to the OG show. Dexter's son, Harrison, will be the focus of one series, and a prequel will center around Dexter's time in college and his family life during his youth. Box Office Update Avatar: The Way of Water has finally been dethroned from its comfy spot as the number one movie in the country after seven weeks. M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin took the top spot after collecting $14.2 million over its opening weekend. However, it marked the lowest opening weekend of the director's career. The comedy 80 for Brady claimed the second spot with $12.5 million, and $10.8 million was good enough for The Way of Water to round out the top three. Brady on Your TV And speaking of Tom Brady, the former QB has officially hung up his cleats and is swapping them out for hard bottoms and a suit. The newly retired seven-time Super Bowl champion told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd that he would begin his broadcasting career in the fall of 2024. Last year it was revealed that Brady had inked a 10-year deal with Fox Sports for a whopping $375 million to be a color analyst. In the months leading up to his big TV debut, Brady said he wants to take time to learn and become a great personality on television. "
