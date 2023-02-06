Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Self-fulfilling prophecy: When physicians associate race and culture with poor health outcomes
A novel study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine is the first to show a direct relationship between belief in race as a cultural phenomenon driving health disparities and the use of race in care. It found that family physicians at academic medical organizations who believe genetics and cultural attitudes are at the root of poor health outcomes of ethnic minority patients are likely to consider race when providing care.
MedicalXpress
Harmful effects of long-term alcohol use documented in blood protein snapshot
Biochemist Jon Jacobs has analyzed the blood of patients with diseases and conditions such as Ebola, cancer, tuberculosis, hepatitis, diabetes, Lyme disease, brain injury and influenza. But never has he seen blood chemistry gone so awry as when he and colleagues took an in-depth look at the protein activity in...
MedicalXpress
Trigger for world's most common liver disease identified
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have discovered a key trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a mysterious condition that causes fat to build up in the liver for no clear reason. The new insights help explain the condition in younger people and could lead to the first treatment for the most common liver disease in the world.
MedicalXpress
Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke late last year on the campaign trail, was treated overnight Wednesday (Feb. 8) at a Washington, D.C., hospital after feeling lightheaded. According to a statement from his office, initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.
MedicalXpress
Dry scooping: A risky dietary practice common among adolescents and young adults
A new study, published in the journal Eating Behaviors, has found that over 1 in 5 adolescent boys and young adult men have engaged in "dry scooping," a novel dietary phenomenon described as ingesting pre-workout powders without a liquid (i.e., the entire scoop in one shot without mixing with water as intended).
MedicalXpress
Single-dose treatment reduces COVID-19 hospitalization risk by half for high-risk patients in phase 3 trial
A single-dose of the antiviral drug peginterferon lambda reduced by half the risk of hospitalization or a visit to the Emergency Department due to COVID-19, according to a study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The multi-center phase 3 TOGETHER clinical trial—designed to test a new therapy...
MedicalXpress
Alcohol brief intervention can improve health outcomes in hypertension
An alcohol brief intervention (BI) in primary care can improve health outcomes for adults with hypertension, according to a study published online Jan. 19 in BMJ Open. Felicia W. Chi, M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, and colleagues examined the correlations between alcohol BI in primary care and outcomes among 72,929 adults with hypertension and 19,642 adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who screened positive for unhealthy alcohol use. The study was conducted in a health care system that implemented alcohol screening, BI, and referral to treatment.
MedicalXpress
HIV trial shows viral suppression is not achieved through increased case management alone
Viral suppression of HIV by antiretroviral medications helps slow transmission of the disease and keep individuals living with it healthy, at times making viral loads so low they are undetectable even on blood tests. Sixty-five percent of people diagnosed with HIV in the U.S. were virally suppressed as of 2020.
MedicalXpress
Toddlers' attention to 'motherese' speech may be used to diagnose autism
We all do it: that high-pitched, sing-songy voice that spills out of your mouth whenever a baby is around. Caregivers have long used this playful, emotional, exaggerated form of speech—called "motherese"—to capture their children's attention. Now, scientists may be able to use it to diagnose autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
MedicalXpress
Major international study finds thrombectomy highly effective treatment for large strokes
A large international clinical study finds that patients with large strokes had a dramatically better recovery after endovascular thrombectomy plus medical management than patients receiving only standard medical management. Endovascular thrombectomy is mechanical recovery of a clot blocking blood flow in an artery. The study was published Feb. 10 in...
MedicalXpress
Study confirms pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in women than men
In a large-scale nationwide study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have confirmed that rates of pancreatic cancer are rising—and are rising faster among younger women, particularly Black women, than among men of the same age. Their work was published today in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology. "We can tell that the...
MedicalXpress
Premature deaths from treatable diseases may be linked to lack of primary health care, study finds
A new study on premature deaths in Aotearoa New Zealand has found a significant number of people who died from diseases that can be successfully treated had not been enrolled with a primary health care (PHC) provider. The study analyzed data on the deaths of people aged under 75 in...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that certain social factors can predict early death in older adults
Social factors affect an individual's future health, but there's currently no practical way to summarize their prognostic impact. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of California, San Francisco recently took a comprehensive inventory of older adults' social attributes and distilled it into a short survey that can predict longevity.
MedicalXpress
Scientists create fentanyl vaccine to combat opioid epidemic
To combat the fentanyl epidemic in the United States, researchers at the University of Houston have created a fentanyl vaccine that could help prevent overdoses. They aim to test the vaccine in a human trial within the next year. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that kills hundreds of Texans...
MedicalXpress
Predicting the likelihood that someone has heart disease
Is it possible to know which tests have the most "bang for the buck" in determining if a patient has heart disease?. Motivated by global statistics and heart disease in her own family, one University of Cincinnati student chose her capstone project to research the topic. Delores Mincarelli, who earned...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover a rare neurological disease involving cellular recycling
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have discovered a new neurological condition characterized by issues with motor coordination and speech. They report their findings in npj Genomic Medicine. Scientists from NIH's National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP) identified three children with the condition, two...
MedicalXpress
COVID vaccination in pregnancy found to protect infants against infection and hospital admission
Two doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy are highly effective against delta and moderately effective against omicron infection, and are linked to a lower risk of hospital admission in infants under six months of age, finds a Canadian study published by The BMJ today. Protection against omicron infection was...
MedicalXpress
New formulation of FDA-approved drug shows encouraging results for treating a common itch condition
Notalgia paresthetica—a nerve disorder characterized by a persistent itch in the upper back—is a common and underdiagnosed condition worldwide. To date, there are no FDA-approved treatments specifically targeting this disorder. But a new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggests that patients experiencing the moderate-to-severe...
MedicalXpress
New research finds that people who use cannabis early in pregnancy are at increased risk of poor pregnancy outcomes
As more states legalize marijuana for recreational use, researchers are looking into the potential health effects of cannabis use during pregnancy. In a new study to be presented today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting—and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology—researchers will unveil findings that suggest that using cannabis in the first six to 14 weeks of pregnancy is associated with poor pregnancy outcomes that are closely related to the function of the placenta.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: No increased risks of adverse events found for vaccinated people
COVID-19 vaccines did not cause an increased risk of adverse events such as heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, myocarditis, pericarditis, and deep vein thrombosis. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Vaccines. The study was coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli, a medical epidemiologist and professor at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna.
